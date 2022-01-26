Unbeaten Etiwanda stays No. 1 in girls’ basketball top 20

Unbeaten Etiwanda High continues to be No. 1 in this week’s girls’ basketball top 20 Southern California rankings from CalHiSports.com.

Gabriela Jaquez has led Camarillo to an 18-0 start.

