Unbeaten Etiwanda stays No. 1 in girls’ basketball top 20

A girl poses with her arms draped over a pair of basketballs on a ledge
Gabriela Jaquez has led Camarillo to an 18-0 start.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Unbeaten Etiwanda High continues to be No. 1 in this week’s girls’ basketball top 20 Southern California rankings from CalHiSports.com.

1. (1) Etiwanda 18-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 20-1

3. (3) Corona Centennial 18-5

4. (4) Mater Dei 17-3

5. (6) Windward 16-6

6. (7) Camarillo 21-0

7. (5) Rosary Academy 11-7

8. (8) Oaks Christian 14-2

9. (12) Orangewood Academy 16-5

10. (9) Bishop Montgomery 11-3

11. (10) Ontario Christian 20-3

12. (11) Viewpoint 10-6

13. (13) Santa Margarita 13-5

14. (14) Orange Lutheran 17-6

15. (15) Corona Santiago 15-7

16. (16) Sage Hill 15-8

17. (17) Esperanza 17-5

18. (18) South Pasadena 18-1

19. (19) Troy 12-7

20. (20) Bishop Alemany 11-3

