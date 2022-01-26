Unbeaten Etiwanda stays No. 1 in girls’ basketball top 20
Unbeaten Etiwanda High continues to be No. 1 in this week’s girls’ basketball top 20 Southern California rankings from CalHiSports.com.
1. (1) Etiwanda 18-0
2. (2) Sierra Canyon 20-1
3. (3) Corona Centennial 18-5
4. (4) Mater Dei 17-3
5. (6) Windward 16-6
6. (7) Camarillo 21-0
7. (5) Rosary Academy 11-7
8. (8) Oaks Christian 14-2
9. (12) Orangewood Academy 16-5
10. (9) Bishop Montgomery 11-3
11. (10) Ontario Christian 20-3
12. (11) Viewpoint 10-6
13. (13) Santa Margarita 13-5
14. (14) Orange Lutheran 17-6
15. (15) Corona Santiago 15-7
16. (16) Sage Hill 15-8
17. (17) Esperanza 17-5
18. (18) South Pasadena 18-1
19. (19) Troy 12-7
20. (20) Bishop Alemany 11-3
