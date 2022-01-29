Jordan Washington and Ta’Ahjah Fann show off speed at Arcadia

There were some new faces showing off lots of speed Saturday during the winter track and field championships at Arcadia. Two athletes who stood out were sophomore Jordan Washington from Long Beach Jordan and junior Ta’Ahjah Fann of Golden Valley.

Washington, a running back in football, cruised to victory in the 60 meters with a time of 6.87 seconds. Max Thomas of Servite, the defending Southern Section Division 3 champion in the 100 and 200 meters, finished fourth in 6.95. Washington scored three touchdowns last fall in the Division 11 semifinals. Now he’s ready to make an impact in track this spring.

Fann won the girls’ 60 meters in 7.61. Her father, Albert, was a two-time All-City basketball player at Reseda Cleveland and standout running back at Cal State Northridge, where he was team captain in 1990.

Dario Rock of St. Francis defeated three-sport standout Jack Fairchild of Crean Lutheran in the 60 hurdles finals. Rock ran 8.22. Thomas, who will be focusing on the 400 meters this spring, won the 150 meters in 15.90.

Arielle McKenzie of La Canada won the girls’ 1,500 in 4 minutes, 34.28 seconds.

Max Thomas of Servite cruising to 6.94 in 60 prelim at Arcadia. pic.twitter.com/hoWeYDlXVG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 29, 2022

Cade Moran of Murrieta Mesa had a terrific winning mark in the boys’ shotput at 61 feet, 9 inches. Camryn O’Bannon of St. John Bosco won the triple jump at 46-9. Lauren Reed of Long Beach Poly won the girls’ long jump at 18-7.

Cajon hurdler Seth Johnson, a Cal commit, showed off his all-around form in running away with the pentathlon competition. Milo Orona of St. Francis finished second.

Athletes had to qualify for the meet through a series of events held earlier in the winter. They are just beginning to get into shape for the spring season and some coaches are using Saturday’s event as a starting point.

Boys’ basketball

JSerra 70, Marina 69: Robert Diaz scored 27 points for JSerra at Mater Dei.

Foothill 62, Aliso Niguel 54: Foothill improved to 23-1. Jacob Horton scored 14 points.

Los Alamitos 61, Westchester 34: The Griffins cruised to victory.