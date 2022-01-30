High school basketball: Saturday’s scores
BOYS
Bakersfield Christian 74, St. Francis 61
Bell Gardens 66, Schurr 53
Birmingham 63, Granada Hills 50
Bishop Diego 59, St. Bonaventure 48
Bonita 79, Claremont 63
Buena Park 81, Ambassador 35
Burbank Burroughs 58, San Pedro 51
Camarillo 80, Moorpark 72
Canyon Country Canyon 73, Golden Valley 46
Capistrano Valley Christian 65, St. Margaret’s 54
Cate 79, Laguna Blanca 43
Chaffey 51, Montclair 50
Charter Oak 51, Covina 34
Chino 57, Baldwin Park 54
Da Vinci 82, Animo Leadership 20
Foothill 62, Aliso Niguel 54
Fountain Valley 71, Edison 56
Harvard-Westlake 76, Crean Lutheran 68
Heritage Christian 78, Shadow Hills 52
Hillcrest Christian 46, Palmdale Aerospace 35
JSerra 70, Marina 69
Jurupa Hills 65, Grand Terrace 64
Keppel 48, Montebello 40
La Canada 72, Los Angeles Marshall 58
Larchmont 68, Marquez 45
Long Beach Wilson 57, Millikan 53
Los Alamitos 61, Westchester 34
Nordhoff 38, Fillmore 36
Oakwood 51, Burbank 50
Orcutt Academy 53, San Luis Obispo Classical 40
Palm Desert 77, Cathedral City 44
Palm Valley 83, River Springs 80
Price 70, Muir 65
Rancho Christian 70, San Diego Torrey Pines 61
Redlands Adventist 61, Auburn Pine Hills Adventist 31
Rim of the World 69, Colton 36
Rolling Hills Prep 60, CAMS 22
Rosamond 99, California City 30
San Marcos 74, Dos Pueblos 54
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70, San Diego St. Augustine 63
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 62, Mary Star 33
Thacher 58, Santa Clara 27
Trinity Classical 86, Vasquez 48
University Prep Value 61, Alliance Bloomfield 26
Village Christian 74, King/Drew 62
Webb 64, Avalon 46
GIRLS
Alemany 44, Troy 42
Archer 56, New Roads 27
Bell Gardens 33, Schurr 23
Brentwood 56, Crossroads 35
Calabasas 58, Village Christian 49
Capistrano Valley Christian 74, Avalon 47
Chaminade 79, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 37
Corona Centennial 69, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 49
Covina 51, Charter Oak 34
Crescenta Valley 54, Newbury Park 33
Da Vinci 56, Animo Leadership 15
Fountain Valley 54, Los Alamitos 50
Granada Hills 57, Birmingham 50
Hacienda Heights Wilson 48, Corona 45
Harvard-Westlake 45, Saugus 19
Huntington Beach 45, Villa Park 38
Keppel 58, Montebello 13
La Salle 57, Lakewood St. Joseph 25
Lompoc Cabrillo 39, Santa Ynez 22
Mary Star 57, St. Bernard 40
Mesrobian 64, Southwestern Academy 14
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 87, Newport Christian 14
Nuview Bridge 39, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 27
Orange 45, Costa Mesa 34
Sacred Heart of Jesus 47, Ramona Convent 41
San Juan Hills 48, Tesoro 39
Santee 51, Rivera 23
South Pasadena 55, Los Altos 53
Taft 46, Chatsworth 39
Vaughn 49, St. Monica 45
Ventura 56, Buena 26
West Ranch 50, Narbonne 34
Westlake 56, Oaks Christian 52
Whitney 44, Artesia 38
