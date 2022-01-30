Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS

Bakersfield Christian 74, St. Francis 61

Bell Gardens 66, Schurr 53

Birmingham 63, Granada Hills 50

Bishop Diego 59, St. Bonaventure 48

Bonita 79, Claremont 63

Buena Park 81, Ambassador 35

Burbank Burroughs 58, San Pedro 51

Camarillo 80, Moorpark 72

Canyon Country Canyon 73, Golden Valley 46

Capistrano Valley Christian 65, St. Margaret’s 54

Cate 79, Laguna Blanca 43

Chaffey 51, Montclair 50

Charter Oak 51, Covina 34

Chino 57, Baldwin Park 54

Da Vinci 82, Animo Leadership 20

Foothill 62, Aliso Niguel 54

Fountain Valley 71, Edison 56

Harvard-Westlake 76, Crean Lutheran 68

Heritage Christian 78, Shadow Hills 52

Hillcrest Christian 46, Palmdale Aerospace 35

JSerra 70, Marina 69

Jurupa Hills 65, Grand Terrace 64

Keppel 48, Montebello 40

La Canada 72, Los Angeles Marshall 58

Larchmont 68, Marquez 45

Long Beach Wilson 57, Millikan 53

Los Alamitos 61, Westchester 34

Nordhoff 38, Fillmore 36

Oakwood 51, Burbank 50

Orcutt Academy 53, San Luis Obispo Classical 40

Palm Desert 77, Cathedral City 44

Palm Valley 83, River Springs 80

Price 70, Muir 65

Rancho Christian 70, San Diego Torrey Pines 61

Redlands Adventist 61, Auburn Pine Hills Adventist 31

Rim of the World 69, Colton 36

Rolling Hills Prep 60, CAMS 22

Rosamond 99, California City 30

San Marcos 74, Dos Pueblos 54

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70, San Diego St. Augustine 63

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 62, Mary Star 33

Thacher 58, Santa Clara 27

Trinity Classical 86, Vasquez 48

University Prep Value 61, Alliance Bloomfield 26

Village Christian 74, King/Drew 62

Webb 64, Avalon 46

GIRLS

Alemany 44, Troy 42

Archer 56, New Roads 27

Bell Gardens 33, Schurr 23

Brentwood 56, Crossroads 35

Calabasas 58, Village Christian 49

Capistrano Valley Christian 74, Avalon 47

Chaminade 79, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 37

Corona Centennial 69, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 49

Covina 51, Charter Oak 34

Crescenta Valley 54, Newbury Park 33

Da Vinci 56, Animo Leadership 15

Fountain Valley 54, Los Alamitos 50

Granada Hills 57, Birmingham 50

Hacienda Heights Wilson 48, Corona 45

Harvard-Westlake 45, Saugus 19

Huntington Beach 45, Villa Park 38

Keppel 58, Montebello 13

La Salle 57, Lakewood St. Joseph 25

Lompoc Cabrillo 39, Santa Ynez 22

Mary Star 57, St. Bernard 40

Mesrobian 64, Southwestern Academy 14

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 87, Newport Christian 14

Nuview Bridge 39, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 27

Orange 45, Costa Mesa 34

Sacred Heart of Jesus 47, Ramona Convent 41

San Juan Hills 48, Tesoro 39

Santee 51, Rivera 23

South Pasadena 55, Los Altos 53

Taft 46, Chatsworth 39

Vaughn 49, St. Monica 45

Ventura 56, Buena 26

West Ranch 50, Narbonne 34

Westlake 56, Oaks Christian 52

Whitney 44, Artesia 38

