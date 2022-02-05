Melissa Hearlihy celebrates win No. 800 in her girls’ basketball coaching career

It was a night to celebrate for Melissa Hearlihy of Harvard-Westlake. Her girls’ basketball team gave her win No. 800 in her coaching career with a 52-37 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Saturday night, allowing her to join Mater Dei’s Kevin Kiernan as the only girls’ basketball coaches in California with 800 or more wins.

Hearlihy started her coaching career in 1985 at Bishop Alemany and took over at Harvard-Westlake in 2000.

The Wolverines needed to win to claim third place in the Mission League and an automatic playoff berth.

Boys’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 67, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West 64: In the Trailblazers’ biggest win of the season, they traveled to DePaul to take on a 26-0 team and came away victorious when Dylan Metoyer made a three-pointer at the buzzer after Amari Bailey drove and passed the ball to him before a crowd of more than 9,000.

Sierra Canyon is 22-3 and will likely be the No. 2 seed when the Southern Section Open Division playoff pairings are released Tuesday.