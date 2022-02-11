Juju Watkins signs with Klutch Sports for NIL representation

Juju Watkins of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High, who is considered the No. 1 girls’ basketball player from the class of 2023 in the nation, has signed with Klutch Sports Group for NIL representation.

She is the first high school athlete Klutch Sports has agreed to represent in the new NIL environment. Watkins has been approached with requests, and now Klutch will provide guidance to make sure she does not jeopardize her high school and college eligibility.

An important part of the new relationship with Klutch Sports for Watkins is she wants to be an advocate for social justice and the community of Watts, where her grandfather, Ted Watkins, was a civil rights hero.

Klutch Sports is part of United Talent Agency and represents LeBron James, whose sons, Bronny and Bryce, attend Sierra Canyon.

Watkins is considered one of the future stars for women’s basketball at the college and professional levels. She helped the USA U16 national team win a gold medal last summer and was named most valuable player at the FIBA Americas U16 championships. She is the top player for Sierra Canyon , which begins the Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Saturday.