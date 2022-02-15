In snow, Hesperia needs penalty kicks to defeat Oak Park in memorable boys’ soccer match

Oak Park came to play a fútbol playoff game Tuesday night at Hesperia High. It turned out to be a football-like environment with snow and wind. It looked like Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., but the players for both teams didn’t let the weather hinder what turned out to be quite a Southern Section Division 3 soccer match.

After a 2-2 deadlock in regulation and two overtimes, it went to penalty kicks and Hesperia came away victorious.

Oak Park players were wearing tights to stay warm with the temperature in the 30s. The lines for the field had to be cleared at halftime because of the snow.

“We looked at the forecast, and it said rain and possible snow,” said assistant athletic director Kathryn Klamecki of Oak Park. “I just dressed for rain. As we were driving there, it was dumping snow.”

Players were slipping in a challenging situation for athletes not used to playing soccer in the snow.

Agoura 4, Arlington 0: Justin Sosa scored three goals for the Chargers.

Moorpark 4, Paramount 1: The No. 1-seeded team in Division 2 advanced with Oscar Vargas and Jerry Ramos each scoring two goals.

75’ Gooooal! Kevin Sanchez scores his second goal of the game as he puts the ball away after the shot by Eddie Villeda, 3-1 Servite! pic.twitter.com/2rEHNEixqg — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) February 16, 2022

Servite 4, West Torrance 1: The No. 1-seeded team in Division 1 advanced behind Kevin Sanchez, who scored two goals. The game was delayed because of lightning.

Fullerton 3, Cathedral 2: Fullerton advances in Division 1.

Baseball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Dos Pueblos 4: Senior Max Aude and sophomore Levi Sterling each hit a two-run home run in a 13-4 win over Dos Pueblos. Sterling finished with two hits and four RBIs and also threw an inning of relief. The Knights are 2-0 this season. Justin Lee struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Agoura 2, Birmingham 1: The Chargers pulled out the win in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Jake Price to score his twin brother, Matt Price. Ryan Graul struck out six in five innings for Agoura.

Sierra Canyon 8, Granada Hills 0: Kassius Thomas struck out nine in a complete game.

Hart 11, San Marcos 1: The Indians improved to 2-0 with Matt Quintanar getting two hits.

Calabasas 13, Grace Brethren 3: Sophomore Jordan Kingston had six strikeouts in six shutout innings. Sam Grunberg went three for three with a home run, double and three RBIs.

Cleveland 4, Burroughs 1: Gabe Juarez allowed two hits in five innings and Braden Lowe went three for three to lead the Cavaliers.

Foothill 3, Capistrano Valley 1: Brady Schrank had two hits and two RBIs for Foothill (1-1). Andrew Parker threw six shutout innings, striking out two with no walks.

Huntington Beach 5, Redondo Union 1: Carson Lane struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief and Bradley Navarro had two hits for the Oilers (1-1).

King 6, Riverside Poly 5: Jacob Woods had a home run and three RBIs for King.

Bishop Alemany 4, Gahr 3: Jarrett Segura had a home run and two RBIs for the 2-0 Warriors.

Long Beach Poly 6, Troy 5: Raymond Jenkins and Jordan Kramer each had two hits.

Laguna Hills 2, Laguna Beach 1: Billy Schellenberg threw a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks for Laguna Hills. Junior Shea Blanchard struck out nine in six innings for Laguna Beach.

Crespi 11, St. Bonaventure 1: Chris Arce, Nick Grajeda, Diego Velasquez and Dillon O’Brien each had two hits to lead the Celts. Isaiah Magdaleno struck out eight with no walks in a complete-game performance.

St. John Bosco 9, Mission Viejo 6: The Braves improved to 2-0.

Newbury Park 5, Valencia 3: Zane Austin contributed two RBIs and Quinn Haggarty had two hits for the 2-0 Panthers.

Oaks Christian 8, Saugus 6: Sophomore Leo Baez homered for the Lions.

Eastvale Roosevelt 18, Bloomington 0: Patrick Fregoso had three hits and four RBIs.

Cypress 4, Lakewood 2: Abbrie Covarrubias went three for three to lead 2-0 Cypress.

Trabuco Hills 8, Corona del Mar 6: Bobby Gray and Will Burns hit home runs to power Trabuco Hills (1-1).

Moorpark 6, Rio Mesa 5: The Musketeers (2-0) got a walk-off victory thanks to a Jake Thrift RBI triple. Landon Gaz finished with three hits.

El Camino Real 10, Sun Valley Poly 4: Josh Klein had two RBIs, and Oscar Lopez picked up the pitching victory.

Thousand Oaks 5, Quartz Hill 1: Peyton Miller threw five shutout innings while striking out six.

Chatsworth 5, St. Francis 3: Barry Menjivar had two RBI for the Chancellors.

Palos Verdes 10, South Torrance `1: Noah Wahl hit a two-run home run, and Alex Forman allowed two hits in five innings.

Camarillo 8, Westlake 2: Robby Hood had three hits, and Boston Bateman added three RBIs.

Softball

Louisville 8, Thousand Oaks 1: Cece Cellura struck out eight in six innings and Hayden Luderer had a home run and three RBIs for Louisville.

