Alyssa Thompson is selected for USA Under-20 women’s soccer team
There’s not much junior Alyssa Thompson of Harvard-Westlake High can’t accomplish in soccer.
Thomson was selected to the USA Under-20 women’s national team that will play Feb. 25 to March 12 at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship. The roster consists of 17 college and two youth players as well as one professional.
“It’s an incredible accomplishment as a player for her age,” Harvard-Westlake coach Richard Simms said.
Thompson, 17, was the Gatorade national girls’ soccer player of the year in 2020-21. She and her sister, Gisele, have not been able to play for Harvard-Westlake this season because of USA commitments, along with an injury to Gisele.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.