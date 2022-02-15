Advertisement
High School Sports

Alyssa Thompson is selected for USA Under-20 women’s soccer team

Harvard-Westlake soccer players Gisele and Alyssa Thompson pose for a photo after helping the Wolverines win a section title.
Harvard-Westlake soccer players Gisele and Alyssa Thompson helped the Wolverines win a Southern Section championship last season.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
There’s not much junior Alyssa Thompson of Harvard-Westlake High can’t accomplish in soccer.

Thomson was selected to the USA Under-20 women’s national team that will play Feb. 25 to March 12 at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship. The roster consists of 17 college and two youth players as well as one professional.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment as a player for her age,” Harvard-Westlake coach Richard Simms said.

Thompson, 17, was the Gatorade national girls’ soccer player of the year in 2020-21. She and her sister, Gisele, have not been able to play for Harvard-Westlake this season because of USA commitments, along with an injury to Gisele.

