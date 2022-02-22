Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Newport Harbor 16, Agoura 5

La Jolla Bishop’s 10, Foothill 9

Orange Lutheran 13, Corona del Mar 10

Laguna Beach 18, El Cajon Grossmont 2

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 La Jolla Bishop’s at #1 Newport Harbor

#3 Orange Lutheran at #2 Laguna Beach

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Yucaipa 7, Coronado 3

La Jolla 7, Edison 6

Carlsbad 4, Bonita 3

El Segundo 11, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 7

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#5 La Jolla at #1 Yucaipa

#3 Carlsbad at #2 El Segundo

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Palisades 14, El Camino Real 1

Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 17, Eagle Rock 9

Birmingham 15, Chino Hills 5

Corona Centennial 15, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 5

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian at #1 Palisades

#3 Birmingham at #2 Corona Centennial

NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

