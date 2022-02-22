High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Newport Harbor 16, Agoura 5
La Jolla Bishop’s 10, Foothill 9
Orange Lutheran 13, Corona del Mar 10
Laguna Beach 18, El Cajon Grossmont 2
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 La Jolla Bishop’s at #1 Newport Harbor
#3 Orange Lutheran at #2 Laguna Beach
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Yucaipa 7, Coronado 3
La Jolla 7, Edison 6
Carlsbad 4, Bonita 3
El Segundo 11, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 7
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#5 La Jolla at #1 Yucaipa
#3 Carlsbad at #2 El Segundo
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Palisades 14, El Camino Real 1
Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 17, Eagle Rock 9
Birmingham 15, Chino Hills 5
Corona Centennial 15, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 5
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian at #1 Palisades
#3 Birmingham at #2 Corona Centennial
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
