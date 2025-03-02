Southern California high school water polo regional final scores
HIGH SCHOOL WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL FINALS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#4 Orange Lutheran 10, #3 Mater Dei 6
DIVISION II
#1 Clairemont 9, #2 Valhalla 6
DIVISION III
#1 Cathedral Catholic 20, #2 Birmingham 5
