High School Sports

Southern California high school water polo regional final scores

HIGH SCHOOL WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL FINALS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

DIVISION I

#4 Orange Lutheran 10, #3 Mater Dei 6

DIVISION II

#1 Clairemont 9, #2 Valhalla 6

DIVISION III

#1 Cathedral Catholic 20, #2 Birmingham 5
