High school soccer: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Corona Santiago 2, Villa Park 1
Temecula Valley 1, Los Alamitos 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Redondo 2, Hart 1
Oaks Christian 2, Los Osos 1
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
West Torrance 5, Portola 0
El Segundo 3, Sonora 2
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Mayfield 1
Sierra Canyon 1, Arcadia 0
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Pasadena Marshall 2, Viewpoint 0
Hemet 0, Walnut 0 (Hemet advances on penalties, 3-2)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Arrowhead Christian 1, Riverside North 0
Webb 6, Miller 3
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Wednesday
Thacher 2, Santa Rosa Academy 0
Bishop Diego 6, Geffen 5
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday, times tba
Division 1: #2 Temecula Valley at #1 Corona Santiago
Division 2: #3 Oaks Christian at Redondo
Division 3: El Segundo at #1 West Torrance
Division 4: Lakewood St. Joseph at #2 Sierra Canyon
Division 5: #3 Hemet at #1 Pasadena Marshall
Division 6: #1 Arrowhead Christian at #2 Webb
Division 7: Bishop Diego at #1 Thacher
