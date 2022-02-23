Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Corona Santiago 2, Villa Park 1

Advertisement

Temecula Valley 1, Los Alamitos 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Redondo 2, Hart 1

Oaks Christian 2, Los Osos 1

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

West Torrance 5, Portola 0

El Segundo 3, Sonora 2

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Mayfield 1

Sierra Canyon 1, Arcadia 0

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Pasadena Marshall 2, Viewpoint 0

Hemet 0, Walnut 0 (Hemet advances on penalties, 3-2)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Arrowhead Christian 1, Riverside North 0

Webb 6, Miller 3

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Wednesday

Thacher 2, Santa Rosa Academy 0

Bishop Diego 6, Geffen 5

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, times tba

Division 1: #2 Temecula Valley at #1 Corona Santiago

Division 2: #3 Oaks Christian at Redondo

Division 3: El Segundo at #1 West Torrance

Division 4: Lakewood St. Joseph at #2 Sierra Canyon

Division 5: #3 Hemet at #1 Pasadena Marshall

Division 6: #1 Arrowhead Christian at #2 Webb

Division 7: Bishop Diego at #1 Thacher

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement