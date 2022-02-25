Roundup: Merrick Cook comes through to help Servite win Division 1 soccer title

Goalies usually don’t get noticed until it’s time for penalty kicks. And Merrick Cook of Servite became the center of attention Friday, delivering a Southern Section Division 1 soccer championship for the Friars.

Cook was dominant as Servite outscored JSerra 3-0 in penalty kicks to claim the championship.

JSerra sent the game into overtime with a late goal from Gavin Allegaert tying the match at 1-1.

27’ Gooooal! JT Danks scores to put the Friars on the board in the CIF D1 Final!



1-0 Friars! pic.twitter.com/j5zgi7Yjh6 — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) February 26, 2022

Girls’ soccer

Cleveland 4, El Camino Real 2: The Cavaliers won the City Section Division I championship, beating their West Valley League rivals.

Venice 3, Sherman Oaks CES 2: The Gondoliers won their fourth consecutive City title, this time in Division II. They previously won Division V, IV and III championships.

Boys’ basketball

Village Christian 78, Long Beach Poly 69: Sophomore Noah Williams turned in a big performance to help the Crusaders win the 2AA championship.

Girls’ basketball

Birmingham 51, Westchester 46: Janna Holley scored 18 points in the City Section Open Division final.

Baseball

Orange Lutheran 2, Texas Southlake Carroll 0: Oliver Santos and Louis Rodriguez combined for 13 strikeouts and the shutout for No. 1 Orange Lutheran.

L.A. Roosevelt 2, Chatsworth 0: Lino Zepeda struck out 13 with no walks for Roosevelt. Matias Nalasco had a home run.

Claremont 6, Beckman 5: Ashton Kanegae had three hits in defeat.

Palos Verdes 3, Valley Christian 0: Jamie Robertson had two hits, including a home run, for Palos Verdes.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 10, Yucaipa 2: Freshman Kai Minor finished with three hits and four RBIs in the win.