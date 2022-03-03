Ben Shtolzberg, Dusty Stromer send Sherman Oaks Notre Dame into Division I semifinals

With the season on the line, there never was any doubt who Sherman Oaks Notre Dame would turn to in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Southern California Division I regional game against St. Anthony. Senior Ben Shtolzberg and junior Dusty Stromer combined to score 19 of the Knights’ 20 fourth-quarter points to secure a 66-60 victory before a loud, enthusiastic home crowd.

Shtolzberg finished with 25 points and Stromer had 20 points. Elijah Price led St. Anthony with 21 points and Jaayden Bush had 12 points.

Notre Dame fell behind by eight points in the third quarter but received a huge boost from unsung reserve Omari Garrett, who scored on a tip and a layup to keep the Knights within striking distance and set the stage for Notre Dame’s dynamic duo to take over. Shtolzberg made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter.

Omari Garrett basket. End of 3, St. Anthony 48, Notre Dame 46. pic.twitter.com/n5wyvzdJsf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 4, 2022

Notre Dame advances to play host Crean Lutheran on Saturday in the regional semifinals. Vyctorius Miller scored 26 points in Crean Lutheran’s 68-50 win over La Costa Canyon.

St. Bernard 59, Village Christian 46: Noah Williams scored 13 points for the Crusaders in defeat.

Damien 66, JSerra 56: Top-seeded Damien received 22 points from RJ Smith in the Division I victory.

Advertisement

Edison 59, Birmingham 51: The Chargers advanced to the Division II semifinals. Tyler Hampton scored 23 points and Trey Wilborn 17. Larry Olayinka and Kory Blunt each had 16 points for Birmingham.

Foothill 96, Carlsbad 95: It took three overtimes for Foothill to prevail. Cruz Billings scored 24 points. Jake Hall led Carlsbad with 37 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 67, Bakersfield Christian 65: Shadale Knight had 33 points in the overtime win for Rancho Cucamonga.

Venice 54, El Camino Real 34: Devyn Johnson and Noah Ta scored 14 points and Tyler Hunt 13 for Venice in Division III.

Valley Torah 69, Chatsworth 49: Valley Torah knocked off another City Section opponent.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Montgomery 67, Camarillo 49: The high school career for Gabriela Jaquez came to an end. She scored 37 points in defeat for Camarillo, fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 1, Mira Costa 1 (Servite advances on penalty kicks): Goalie Merrick Cook came through with a save and also scored on a penalty kick to send Servite into the Southern California Division I regional final against San Pasqual, which defeated Birmingham 2-0.

Baseball

Cypress 12, El Toro 0: Abbrie Covarrubias went four for four and Zack Ocampo struck out eight, walked none and threw a one-hitter for Cypress.

Simi Valley 3, Camarillo 1: Shane Aldrete and Matthew Cuccias combined on a two-hitter for Simi Valley.

Beckman 3, Laguna Hills 0: AJ Roettger struck out nine, walked none and gave up four hits for Beckman.

El Dorado 2, Esperanza 0: Josh Pugh struck out 10 for El Dorado.

Sylmar 14, Sotomayor 0: Juan Martinez and Andrew Selaya combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Matt Benzor had a home run.

Corona Santiago 2, Capistrano Valley 0: Nick Lewis struck out 10 and threw a no-hitter for Santiago.

Santa Monica 3, Carson 0: Colin Jones threw the shutout, striking out seven.

Granada Hills 4, Kennedy 0: Zach Perez struck out nine in a complete game.

Torrance 9, Mira Costa 3: Mason Martinez, Nate Torres and Corey Nunez had multiple hit games for Torrance.

Santa Margarita 5, West Ranch 4: The Eagles (5-0) received two hits from Luke Lavin.

Arcadia 5, Hart 4: Ian Hoffstetter improved to 3-0. Arcadia is now 7-0.