Orange Lutheran still No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Begins Trinity League vs. JSerra on Tuesday (1)
2. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking is seven for 11 hitting (4)
3. YUCAIPA (5-2); Split series with Cajon (2)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-2-1); 6-foot-6 Will Gasparino is top hitter (3)
5. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Sophomore Julian Areliz off to fast start hitting (5)
6. CORONA (4-1); Andrew Walters had big game on Saturday (8)
7. NEWBURY PARK (4-1); Faces Arcadia on Saturday (7)
8. JSERRA (5-3); Matthew Champion is ace on the mound (6)
9. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (8-1); Consecutive shutouts vs. Ocean View (13)
10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (10)
11. VILLA PARK (6-1); Gavin Grahovac has 10 hits (11)
12. RIVERSIDE KING (5-1); Showdown with Norco on Monday (12)
13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-3-1); Max Aude coming through at the plate (14)
14. TESORO (6-0); vs. Aliso Niguel on Wednesday; (15)
15. ARCADIA (8-0); Ian Hoffstetter is 3-0 with 0.71 ERA (18)
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); vs. Dana Hills on Tuesday (16)
17. NORCO (6-1); Junior Cameron King has 13 hits, .686 average (17)
18. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-2); Nick Lewis threw no-hitter vs. Capistrano Valley (NR)
19. SAN DIMAS (5-1); Ryder Young is hitting well (20)
20. BIRMINGHAM (5-1); vs. Thousand Oaks on Tuesday; (21)
21. TORRANCE (7-1); Winning streak at five games (NR)
22. MATER DEI (3-1); Headed to Arizona for tournament (22)
23. WEST TORRANCE (6-1); vs. Mira Costa on Wednesday (19)
24. TRABUCO HILLS (5-2); Hitters are impressive (23)
25. LA MIRADA (5-1-1) Noah Rodriguez has nine hits (NR)
