Orange Lutheran still No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings

25. LA MIRADA (5-1-1) Noah Rodriguez has nine hits (NR)

23. WEST TORRANCE (6-1); vs. Mira Costa on Wednesday (19)

22. MATER DEI (3-1); Headed to Arizona for tournament (22)

21. TORRANCE (7-1); Winning streak at five games (NR)

20. BIRMINGHAM (5-1); vs. Thousand Oaks on Tuesday; (21)

19. SAN DIMAS (5-1); Ryder Young is hitting well (20)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); vs. Dana Hills on Tuesday (16)

15. ARCADIA (8-0); Ian Hoffstetter is 3-0 with 0.71 ERA (18)

14. TESORO (6-0); vs. Aliso Niguel on Wednesday; (15)

13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-3-1); Max Aude coming through at the plate (14)

12. RIVERSIDE KING (5-1); Showdown with Norco on Monday (12)

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (10)

8. JSERRA (5-3); Matthew Champion is ace on the mound (6)

6. CORONA (4-1); Andrew Walters had big game on Saturday (8)

5. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Sophomore Julian Areliz off to fast start hitting (5)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-2-1); 6-foot-6 Will Gasparino is top hitter (3)

2. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking is seven for 11 hitting (4)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Begins Trinity League vs. JSerra on Tuesday (1)

This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.

