High School Sports

Orange Lutheran still No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); Begins Trinity League vs. JSerra on Tuesday (1)

2. SERVITE (5-0); Jarrod Hocking is seven for 11 hitting (4)

3. YUCAIPA (5-2); Split series with Cajon (2)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-2-1); 6-foot-6 Will Gasparino is top hitter (3)

5. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Sophomore Julian Areliz off to fast start hitting (5)

6. CORONA (4-1); Andrew Walters had big game on Saturday (8)

7. NEWBURY PARK (4-1); Faces Arcadia on Saturday (7)

8. JSERRA (5-3); Matthew Champion is ace on the mound (6)

9. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (8-1); Consecutive shutouts vs. Ocean View (13)

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); vs. La Mirada on Wednesday (10)

11. VILLA PARK (6-1); Gavin Grahovac has 10 hits (11)

12. RIVERSIDE KING (5-1); Showdown with Norco on Monday (12)

13. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-3-1); Max Aude coming through at the plate (14)

14. TESORO (6-0); vs. Aliso Niguel on Wednesday; (15)

15. ARCADIA (8-0); Ian Hoffstetter is 3-0 with 0.71 ERA (18)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); vs. Dana Hills on Tuesday (16)

17. NORCO (6-1); Junior Cameron King has 13 hits, .686 average (17)

18. CORONA SANTIAGO (7-2); Nick Lewis threw no-hitter vs. Capistrano Valley (NR)

19. SAN DIMAS (5-1); Ryder Young is hitting well (20)

20. BIRMINGHAM (5-1); vs. Thousand Oaks on Tuesday; (21)

21. TORRANCE (7-1); Winning streak at five games (NR)

22. MATER DEI (3-1); Headed to Arizona for tournament (22)

23. WEST TORRANCE (6-1); vs. Mira Costa on Wednesday (19)

24. TRABUCO HILLS (5-2); Hitters are impressive (23)

25. LA MIRADA (5-1-1) Noah Rodriguez has nine hits (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

