CalHi Sports’ final top 25 girls’ basketball rankings
The final high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings by CalHiSports.com:
Rk. School, record (last rank)
1. Sierra Canyon 30-2 (2)
2. Etiwanda 29-1 (1)
3. Corona Centennial 26-7 (3)
4. Santa Ana Mater Dei 23-6 (4)
5. Windward 23-11 (6)
6. Orangewood Academy 24-10 (7)
7. Rosary Academy 17-10 (5)
8. Bishop Montgomery 19-7 (9)
9. Camarillo 30-3 (8)
10. Granada Hills 24-4 (17)
11. Viewpoint 20-8 (12)
12. Chaminade 22-10 (19)
13. Oaks Christian (11)
14. Westchester 17-12 (NR)
15. Sage Hill 27-10 (15)
16. Corona Santiago 24-10 (NR)
17. Ontario Christian 31-5 (10)
18. Long Beach Poly 23-6 (20)
19. Brentwood 22-12 (NR)
20. Pacifica Christian 26-6 (NR)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.