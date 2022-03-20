Advertisement
High School Sports

CalHi Sports’ final top 25 girls’ basketball rankings

Coach Alicia Komaki celebrates after Sierra Canyon wins state Open Division girls' basketball title.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The final high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings by CalHiSports.com:

Rk. School, record (last rank)

1. Sierra Canyon 30-2 (2)

2. Etiwanda 29-1 (1)

3. Corona Centennial 26-7 (3)

4. Santa Ana Mater Dei 23-6 (4)

5. Windward 23-11 (6)

6. Orangewood Academy 24-10 (7)

7. Rosary Academy 17-10 (5)

8. Bishop Montgomery 19-7 (9)

9. Camarillo 30-3 (8)

10. Granada Hills 24-4 (17)

11. Viewpoint 20-8 (12)

12. Chaminade 22-10 (19)

13. Oaks Christian (11)

14. Westchester 17-12 (NR)

15. Sage Hill 27-10 (15)

16. Corona Santiago 24-10 (NR)

17. Ontario Christian 31-5 (10)

18. Long Beach Poly 23-6 (20)

19. Brentwood 22-12 (NR)

20. Pacifica Christian 26-6 (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

