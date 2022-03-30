Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Adelanto 3, Paraclete 1

Anaheim Canyon 4, Villa Park 2

Animo Leadership 18, Environmental Charter 1

Arlington 3, Corona Santiago 2

Barstow 9, Granite Hills 2

California 3, Yorba Linda 2

Cerritos 12, Oxford Academy 1

Chatsworth 3, Birmingham 0

Chavez 11, Hollywood 1

Chino Hills 2, Upland 1

Citrus Hill 8, Perris 1

Coachella Valley 6, Cathedral City 4

Dana Hills 7, Mission Viejo 3

Desert Mirage 5, Banning 1

Don Lugo 7, Baldwin Park 0

Downey 5, Paramount 1

El Camino Real 10, Taft 6

Fontana 8, Grand Terrace 6

Franklin 8, Lincoln 7

Garfield 8, South East 5

Indio 8, Yucca Valley 7

Jurupa Hills 7, Summit 6

Los Alamitos 10, Fountain Valley 4

Los Amigos 5, Bolsa Grande 0

Los Angeles Wilson 10, Eagle Rock 9

Loyola 7, Crespi 4

Milken 3, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1

Miller 8, Jurupa Valley 4

Moreno Valley 16, Canyon Springs 1

Newbury Park 1, Westlake 0

Oaks Christian 2, Calabasas 0

Ontario 16, Chaffey 1

Orange 11, Saddleback 0

Rancho Alamitos 12, Westminster La Quinta 9

Rio Mesa 7, Buena 6

Riverside Prep 9, Excelsior 8

San Gorgonio 8, Eisenhower 4

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14, Estancia 7

Santa Ynez 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 1

Segerstrom 12, Katella 0

Temescal Canyon 5, Ramona 4

Vasquez 10, Lancaster Desert Christian 8

SOFTBALL

Academy of Academic Excellence 7, Cobalt 3

Agoura 15, Thousand Oaks 5

Arrowhead Christian 20, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3

Banning 16, Desert Mirage 3

Bethel Christian 17, Riverside Notre Dame 2

Birmingham 10, Chatsworth 0

Bishop Conaty 13, San Gabriel Mission 6

Bishop Montgomery 23, Gardena Serra 2

Capistrano Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 0

Chino 5, Montclair 0

Don Lugo 15, Baldwin Park 0

Eagle Rock 10, Los Angeles Wilson 0

El Toro 5, Tesoro 4

Esperanza 12, Brea Olinda 2

Fairfax 14, Los Angeles CES 1

Fountain Valley 6, Newport Harbor 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 11, Crean Lutheran 0

Granada Hills 4, Taft 0

Hesperia Christian 10, Immanuel Christian 8

Highland 11, Eastside 1

Hollywood 14, Bernstein 4

Huntington Beach 6, Edison 0

Jurupa Hills 11, Tahquitz 0

King/Drew 20, Locke 1

Lakewood 15, Compton 0

Lancaster 14, Littlerock 9

Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Santa Ynez 5

Long Beach Wilson 16, Long Beach Jordan 2

Los Angeles Marshall 21, Sotomayor 0

Millikan 16, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Newbury Park 5, Westlake 3

Northwood 6, Laguna Hills 1

Palisades 9, Los Angeles Hamilton 6

Quartz Hill 16, Knight 0

Riverside Prep 17, Excelsior 3

San Jacinto 19, West Valley 0

San Juan Hills 8, Dana Hills 3

Santa Clara 11, Foothill Tech 1

Santa Rosa Academy 16, Nuview Bridge 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Harvard-Westlake 0

South Gate 4, South East 0

Southlands Christian 19, Webb 9

St. Anthony 7, Bishop Amat 3

Summit 18, Rialto 0

Temescal Canyon 13, Hemet 3

Ventura 5, Oxnard Pacifica 4

Warren 16, Dominguez 0

Westminster La Quinta 10, Bolsa Grande 0

