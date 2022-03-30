High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Adelanto 3, Paraclete 1
Anaheim Canyon 4, Villa Park 2
Animo Leadership 18, Environmental Charter 1
Arlington 3, Corona Santiago 2
Barstow 9, Granite Hills 2
California 3, Yorba Linda 2
Cerritos 12, Oxford Academy 1
Chatsworth 3, Birmingham 0
Chavez 11, Hollywood 1
Chino Hills 2, Upland 1
Citrus Hill 8, Perris 1
Coachella Valley 6, Cathedral City 4
Dana Hills 7, Mission Viejo 3
Desert Mirage 5, Banning 1
Don Lugo 7, Baldwin Park 0
Downey 5, Paramount 1
El Camino Real 10, Taft 6
Fontana 8, Grand Terrace 6
Franklin 8, Lincoln 7
Garfield 8, South East 5
Indio 8, Yucca Valley 7
Jurupa Hills 7, Summit 6
Los Alamitos 10, Fountain Valley 4
Los Amigos 5, Bolsa Grande 0
Los Angeles Wilson 10, Eagle Rock 9
Loyola 7, Crespi 4
Milken 3, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1
Miller 8, Jurupa Valley 4
Moreno Valley 16, Canyon Springs 1
Newbury Park 1, Westlake 0
Oaks Christian 2, Calabasas 0
Ontario 16, Chaffey 1
Orange 11, Saddleback 0
Rancho Alamitos 12, Westminster La Quinta 9
Rio Mesa 7, Buena 6
Riverside Prep 9, Excelsior 8
San Gorgonio 8, Eisenhower 4
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14, Estancia 7
Santa Ynez 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 1
Segerstrom 12, Katella 0
Temescal Canyon 5, Ramona 4
Vasquez 10, Lancaster Desert Christian 8
SOFTBALL
Academy of Academic Excellence 7, Cobalt 3
Agoura 15, Thousand Oaks 5
Arrowhead Christian 20, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 3
Banning 16, Desert Mirage 3
Bethel Christian 17, Riverside Notre Dame 2
Birmingham 10, Chatsworth 0
Bishop Conaty 13, San Gabriel Mission 6
Bishop Montgomery 23, Gardena Serra 2
Capistrano Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 0
Chino 5, Montclair 0
Don Lugo 15, Baldwin Park 0
Eagle Rock 10, Los Angeles Wilson 0
El Toro 5, Tesoro 4
Esperanza 12, Brea Olinda 2
Fairfax 14, Los Angeles CES 1
Fountain Valley 6, Newport Harbor 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 11, Crean Lutheran 0
Granada Hills 4, Taft 0
Hesperia Christian 10, Immanuel Christian 8
Highland 11, Eastside 1
Hollywood 14, Bernstein 4
Huntington Beach 6, Edison 0
Jurupa Hills 11, Tahquitz 0
King/Drew 20, Locke 1
Lakewood 15, Compton 0
Lancaster 14, Littlerock 9
Lompoc Cabrillo 6, Santa Ynez 5
Long Beach Wilson 16, Long Beach Jordan 2
Los Angeles Marshall 21, Sotomayor 0
Millikan 16, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Newbury Park 5, Westlake 3
Northwood 6, Laguna Hills 1
Palisades 9, Los Angeles Hamilton 6
Quartz Hill 16, Knight 0
Riverside Prep 17, Excelsior 3
San Jacinto 19, West Valley 0
San Juan Hills 8, Dana Hills 3
Santa Clara 11, Foothill Tech 1
Santa Rosa Academy 16, Nuview Bridge 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Harvard-Westlake 0
South Gate 4, South East 0
Southlands Christian 19, Webb 9
St. Anthony 7, Bishop Amat 3
Summit 18, Rialto 0
Temescal Canyon 13, Hemet 3
Ventura 5, Oxnard Pacifica 4
Warren 16, Dominguez 0
Westminster La Quinta 10, Bolsa Grande 0
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.