High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Bishop Amat 4, Palos Verdes 1

Cleveland 7, Taft 1

Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 0

Da Vinci 6, Animo Leadership 4

Damien 11, Upland 7

El Dorado 2, Waddell (Ariz.) Canyon View 1

Elsinore 6, Beckman 0

Etiwanda 14, Los Osos 0

Fulton 10, Triumph 9

King 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

La Palma Kennedy 2, Anaheim 1

Laguna Beach 12, Aliso Niguel 3

Millikan 8, Downey 5

Newport Harbor 6, Riverside North 4

Northview 3, Portola 1

Pasadena Marshall 12, Arroyo 8

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Chino Hills 2

Roybal 23, Hollywood 5

San Clemente 5, Bountiful (Utah) Viewmont 1

San Dimas 3, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon 1

Santa Margarita 7, La Jolla Country Day 4

Santa Maria Valley Christian 4, Coast Union 3

South Hills 3, Camas (Wash.) 0

South Pasadena 5, Gabrielino 3

St. John Bosco 13, West Ranch 9

Vasquez 8, Faith Baptist 1

Villa Park 13, Corona del Mar 6

West Torrance 5, Laguna Hills 1

Woodbridge 5, Marina 2

Woods Cross (Utah) 7, Segerstrom 2

SOFTBALL

Alverno 6, Ramona Convent 5

Arroyo 20, Pasadena Marshall 6

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 9, San Gabriel Mission 2

Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, San Gorgonio 3

Central City Value 17, USC-MAE 5

Charter Oak 12, West Covina 1

Chino Hills 11, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Dorsey 23, Dymally 7

El Camino Real 7, Birmingham 1

El Monte 6, Mountain View 5

Elsinore 5, Oceanside Mission Vista 1

Granada Hills 10, Chatsworth 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 16, Canoga Park 0

La Habra 10, Sunny Hills 1

La Verne Lutheran 16, United Christian 1

Maywood CES 23, Maywood Academy 8

Moorpark 10, Simi Valley 2

Northridge 17, Fulton 0

Orcutt Academy 10, Coastal Christian 0

Panorama 19, Van Nuys 13

Quartz Hill 5, Vasquez 0

San Jacinto 11, Riverside North 1

Sherman Oaks CES 20, East Valley 11

Sultana 9, Apple Valley 8

Sylmar 25, Reseda 0

Taft 14, Cleveland 3

Triumph 21, Lakeview 9

Valley View 13, Paloma Valley 8

