High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Bishop Amat 4, Palos Verdes 1
Cleveland 7, Taft 1
Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 0
Da Vinci 6, Animo Leadership 4
Damien 11, Upland 7
El Dorado 2, Waddell (Ariz.) Canyon View 1
Elsinore 6, Beckman 0
Etiwanda 14, Los Osos 0
Fulton 10, Triumph 9
King 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
La Palma Kennedy 2, Anaheim 1
Laguna Beach 12, Aliso Niguel 3
Millikan 8, Downey 5
Newport Harbor 6, Riverside North 4
Northview 3, Portola 1
Pasadena Marshall 12, Arroyo 8
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Chino Hills 2
Roybal 23, Hollywood 5
San Clemente 5, Bountiful (Utah) Viewmont 1
San Dimas 3, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon 1
Santa Margarita 7, La Jolla Country Day 4
Santa Maria Valley Christian 4, Coast Union 3
South Hills 3, Camas (Wash.) 0
South Pasadena 5, Gabrielino 3
St. John Bosco 13, West Ranch 9
Vasquez 8, Faith Baptist 1
Villa Park 13, Corona del Mar 6
West Torrance 5, Laguna Hills 1
Woodbridge 5, Marina 2
Woods Cross (Utah) 7, Segerstrom 2
SOFTBALL
Alverno 6, Ramona Convent 5
Arroyo 20, Pasadena Marshall 6
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 9, San Gabriel Mission 2
Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, San Gorgonio 3
Central City Value 17, USC-MAE 5
Charter Oak 12, West Covina 1
Chino Hills 11, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Dorsey 23, Dymally 7
El Camino Real 7, Birmingham 1
El Monte 6, Mountain View 5
Elsinore 5, Oceanside Mission Vista 1
Granada Hills 10, Chatsworth 1
Granada Hills Kennedy 16, Canoga Park 0
La Habra 10, Sunny Hills 1
La Verne Lutheran 16, United Christian 1
Maywood CES 23, Maywood Academy 8
Moorpark 10, Simi Valley 2
Northridge 17, Fulton 0
Orcutt Academy 10, Coastal Christian 0
Panorama 19, Van Nuys 13
Quartz Hill 5, Vasquez 0
San Jacinto 11, Riverside North 1
Sherman Oaks CES 20, East Valley 11
Sultana 9, Apple Valley 8
Sylmar 25, Reseda 0
Taft 14, Cleveland 3
Triumph 21, Lakeview 9
Valley View 13, Paloma Valley 8
