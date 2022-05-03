High school City baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Animo De La Hoya 17, Central City Value 2
Birmingham 6, Taft 3
Dorsey 17, Locke 12
Granada Hills 10, Chatsworth 9
Granada Hills Kennedy 11, Van Nuys 0
Harbor Teacher 6, Fremont 1
Hawkins 15, Washington 11
Hollywood 8, Contreras 7
King/Drew 6, Port of Los Angeles 3
Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Huntington Park 0
Rise Kohyang 3, Los Angeles Leadership 0
Sotomayor 2, Arleta 1
Sun Valley Magnet 7, Valor 6
Torres 13, Elizabeth 0
SOFTBALL
Animo Robinson 24, Dymally 11
Birmingham 14, Taft 0
El Camino Real 14, Chatsworth 2
Granada Hills 13, Cleveland 2
Middle College 22, LA Arts/Enterprise 9
Northridge 20, East Valley 0
San Fernando 18, Reseda 0
Triumph 8, Community Charter 5
USC Hybrid 13, Animo Venice 5
Valley Arts/Sciences 22, Fulton 12
