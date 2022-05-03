Advertisement
High School Sports

High school City baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

BASEBALL

Animo De La Hoya 17, Central City Value 2

Birmingham 6, Taft 3

Dorsey 17, Locke 12

Granada Hills 10, Chatsworth 9

Granada Hills Kennedy 11, Van Nuys 0

Harbor Teacher 6, Fremont 1

Hawkins 15, Washington 11

Hollywood 8, Contreras 7

King/Drew 6, Port of Los Angeles 3

Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Huntington Park 0

Rise Kohyang 3, Los Angeles Leadership 0

Sotomayor 2, Arleta 1

Sun Valley Magnet 7, Valor 6

Torres 13, Elizabeth 0

SOFTBALL

Animo Robinson 24, Dymally 11

Birmingham 14, Taft 0

El Camino Real 14, Chatsworth 2

Granada Hills 13, Cleveland 2

Middle College 22, LA Arts/Enterprise 9

Northridge 20, East Valley 0

San Fernando 18, Reseda 0

Triumph 8, Community Charter 5

USC Hybrid 13, Animo Venice 5

Valley Arts/Sciences 22, Fulton 12

