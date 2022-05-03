High school softball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 1
Wild-card game, Tuesday
Valley View 2, Cypress 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Valley View at #1 Oaks Christian
Saugus at Chino Hills
Norco at California
Ayala at Murrieta Mesa
Sultana at Beaumont
Los Alamitos at Grand Terrace
Esperanza at Mater Dei
Downey at #4 Camarillo
Upland at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt
Whittier Christian at La Mirada
Great Oak at Garden Grove Pacifica
Valencia at South Torrance
La Serna at Huntington Beach
Westlake at Gahr
Orange Lutheran at Riverside Poly
Vista Murrieta at #2 Villa Park
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Corona Centennial at Diamond Ranch
Louisville at Royal
North Torrance at Redondo
Oxnard at Warren
San Dimas at La Habra
Crescenta Valley at Millikan
Bishop Amat at Segerstrom
West Ranch at #4 South Hills
#3 Torrance at Rio Mesa
Glendora at Hart
Charter Oak at Etiwanda
Summit at Yucaipa
JSerra at Don Lugo
St. Paul at Arcadia
Sonora at Beckman
El Segundo at #2 Mission Viejo
DIVISION 3
Wild-card game, Tuesday
El Rancho 1, Long Beach Wilson 0
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
El Rancho at #1 Bonita
Coachella Valley at La Palma Kennedy
Sunny Hills at Sierra Canyon
Capistrano Valley at El Modena
Heritage at Cerritos
Culver City at Western Christian
Arlington at Temescal Canyon
Long Beach Poly at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
San Juan Hills at #3 Ramona
Aquinas at Carter
Agoura at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Chaminade at Tesoro
Lakewood at St. Anthony
Los Altos at Quartz Hill, 4 p.m.
Hemet at La Quinta
Chino at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
San Marcos at #1 Moorpark
Woodbridge at Anaheim
Colton at Oak Hills
Alhambra at La Canada
Arroyo at Heritage Christian
Buena at Highland
Lompoc at Garden Grove Santiago
Twentynine Palms at #4 Newport Harbor
Burbank at #3 Temple City
Mayfair at South El Monte
Jurupa Hills at Schurr
Village Christian at Orange Vista
Burbank Burroughs at Santa Clara
Lancaster at Dos Pueblos, 3:30 p.m.
Palm Desert at Santa Rosa Academy
Irvine at #2 Yorba Linda
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Barstow 12, Ontario Christian 2
El Monte 15, La Puente 0
Banning 10, Canyon Springs 5
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Barstow at #1 Fountain Valley
Westminster La Quinta at Rio Hondo Prep, 4:45 p.m.
El Monte at Santa Paula
San Marino at Vasquez
Banning at San Jacinto
Artesia at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Apple Valley at Silverado
#4 Cajon at University Prep
#3 Northwood at Garey
Fillmore at Bishop Montgomery, 4:15 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Los Angeles at Flintridge Sacred Heart
Cobalt at Walnut
Burbank Providence at Norwalk
Victor Valley at Montclair
Paraclete at St. Monica
Rancho Alamitos at #2 El Toro
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Nordhoff 8, Foothill Tech 4
Arrowhead Christian 16, West Valley 3
Magnolia 16, Miller 4
Bell Gardens 5, Downey Calvary Chapel 3
Viewpoint 6, Beverly Hills 0
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Santa Monica at Edgewood
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Savanna
Nordhoff at Da Vinci
Arrowhead Christian at Indio
Pioneer at Elsinore
Magnolia at Eisenhower
Costa Mesa at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Southlands Christian at #4 Shadow Hills
#3 Garden Grove at Gardena Serra
Sierra Vista at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Bell Gardens at Hawthorne
Hillcrest at San Bernardino
Faith Baptist at Nogales, 3:30 p.m.
Viewpoint at Alverno
Mayfield at Redlands Adventist, 3:45 p.m.
Lakeside at #2 Katella
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Rosemead at Cornerstone Christian
California Lutheran vs. Lennox Academy at Lennox MS
Linfield Christian at Noli Indian
Littlerock at Hesperia Christian
St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. Leuzinger at Lawndale, 3:30 p.m.
Marymount at Oakwood
Pacific at Rim of the World
Bishop Conaty-Loretto at #4 Duarte, 6 p.m.
Avalon at #3 Ramona Convent, Friday, 2:30 p.m.
Estancia at La Verne Lutheran
Animo Leadership at Tahquitz
Keppel at Coastal Christian
La Salle at Archer
Big Bear at Bethel Christian
Nuview Bridge at Anza Hamilton
Chadwick vs. #2 Capistrano Valley Christian at Cook La Novia Park (San Juan Capistrano)
NOTES: Second round, May 10; quarterfinals, May 12; semifinals, May 14. Championships, May 20-21.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.