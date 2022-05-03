Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 1

Wild-card game, Tuesday

Valley View 2, Cypress 1

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Valley View at #1 Oaks Christian

Saugus at Chino Hills

Norco at California

Ayala at Murrieta Mesa

Sultana at Beaumont

Los Alamitos at Grand Terrace

Esperanza at Mater Dei

Downey at #4 Camarillo

Upland at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt

Whittier Christian at La Mirada

Great Oak at Garden Grove Pacifica

Valencia at South Torrance

La Serna at Huntington Beach

Westlake at Gahr

Orange Lutheran at Riverside Poly

Vista Murrieta at #2 Villa Park

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Corona Centennial at Diamond Ranch

Louisville at Royal

North Torrance at Redondo

Oxnard at Warren

San Dimas at La Habra

Crescenta Valley at Millikan

Bishop Amat at Segerstrom

West Ranch at #4 South Hills

#3 Torrance at Rio Mesa

Glendora at Hart

Charter Oak at Etiwanda

Summit at Yucaipa

JSerra at Don Lugo

St. Paul at Arcadia

Sonora at Beckman

El Segundo at #2 Mission Viejo

DIVISION 3

Wild-card game, Tuesday

El Rancho 1, Long Beach Wilson 0

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

El Rancho at #1 Bonita

Coachella Valley at La Palma Kennedy

Sunny Hills at Sierra Canyon

Capistrano Valley at El Modena

Heritage at Cerritos

Culver City at Western Christian

Arlington at Temescal Canyon

Long Beach Poly at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

San Juan Hills at #3 Ramona

Aquinas at Carter

Agoura at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Chaminade at Tesoro

Lakewood at St. Anthony

Los Altos at Quartz Hill, 4 p.m.

Hemet at La Quinta

Chino at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

San Marcos at #1 Moorpark

Woodbridge at Anaheim

Colton at Oak Hills

Alhambra at La Canada

Arroyo at Heritage Christian

Buena at Highland

Lompoc at Garden Grove Santiago

Twentynine Palms at #4 Newport Harbor

Burbank at #3 Temple City

Mayfair at South El Monte

Jurupa Hills at Schurr

Village Christian at Orange Vista

Burbank Burroughs at Santa Clara

Lancaster at Dos Pueblos, 3:30 p.m.

Palm Desert at Santa Rosa Academy

Irvine at #2 Yorba Linda

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Barstow 12, Ontario Christian 2

El Monte 15, La Puente 0

Banning 10, Canyon Springs 5

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Barstow at #1 Fountain Valley

Westminster La Quinta at Rio Hondo Prep, 4:45 p.m.

El Monte at Santa Paula

San Marino at Vasquez

Banning at San Jacinto

Artesia at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Apple Valley at Silverado

#4 Cajon at University Prep

#3 Northwood at Garey

Fillmore at Bishop Montgomery, 4:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Los Angeles at Flintridge Sacred Heart

Cobalt at Walnut

Burbank Providence at Norwalk

Victor Valley at Montclair

Paraclete at St. Monica

Rancho Alamitos at #2 El Toro

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Nordhoff 8, Foothill Tech 4

Arrowhead Christian 16, West Valley 3

Magnolia 16, Miller 4

Bell Gardens 5, Downey Calvary Chapel 3

Viewpoint 6, Beverly Hills 0

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Santa Monica at Edgewood

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Savanna

Nordhoff at Da Vinci

Arrowhead Christian at Indio

Pioneer at Elsinore

Magnolia at Eisenhower

Costa Mesa at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Southlands Christian at #4 Shadow Hills

#3 Garden Grove at Gardena Serra

Sierra Vista at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Bell Gardens at Hawthorne

Hillcrest at San Bernardino

Faith Baptist at Nogales, 3:30 p.m.

Viewpoint at Alverno

Mayfield at Redlands Adventist, 3:45 p.m.

Lakeside at #2 Katella

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Rosemead at Cornerstone Christian

California Lutheran vs. Lennox Academy at Lennox MS

Linfield Christian at Noli Indian

Littlerock at Hesperia Christian

St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. Leuzinger at Lawndale, 3:30 p.m.

Marymount at Oakwood

Pacific at Rim of the World

Bishop Conaty-Loretto at #4 Duarte, 6 p.m.

Avalon at #3 Ramona Convent, Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Estancia at La Verne Lutheran

Animo Leadership at Tahquitz

Keppel at Coastal Christian

La Salle at Archer

Big Bear at Bethel Christian

Nuview Bridge at Anza Hamilton

Chadwick vs. #2 Capistrano Valley Christian at Cook La Novia Park (San Juan Capistrano)

NOTES: Second round, May 10; quarterfinals, May 12; semifinals, May 14. Championships, May 20-21.

