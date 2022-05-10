High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday
Chatsworth d. Venice, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Palisades d. Eagle Rock, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham
#2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles University, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 24-22
Carson d. Birmingham, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-7
Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Venice
#5 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #2 Carson
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Bravo at #4 Van Nuys
#11 San Pedro at #2 Bell
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Mendez
#6 Fremont at #2 Orthopaedic
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#9 King/Drew at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#3 Fulton at #2 Los Angeles
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Middle College at #1 Lakeview
#3 Alliance Bloomfield at #2 Animo Robinson
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
