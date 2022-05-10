Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday

Chatsworth d. Venice, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Palisades d. Eagle Rock, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham

#2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles University, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 24-22

Carson d. Birmingham, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-7

Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Venice

#5 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #2 Carson

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Bravo at #4 Van Nuys

#11 San Pedro at #2 Bell

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Mendez

#6 Fremont at #2 Orthopaedic

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#9 King/Drew at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#3 Fulton at #2 Los Angeles

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Middle College at #1 Lakeview

#3 Alliance Bloomfield at #2 Animo Robinson

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

