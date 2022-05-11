No. 1 seed El Camino Real wins City Section Open Division softball playoff opener

Jodi Borenstein, the seventh-year softball coach for No. 1 seed El Camino Real, was asked Wednesday afternoon if she felt any added pressure for the team’s opening game of the City Section Open Division playoffs considering that Hall of Fame former coaches Neils Ludlow and Lori Chandler were in attendance. After all, they had guided many of the school’s 17 City championship teams.

ECR softball coaching Hall of Famers. Neils Ludlow and Lori Chandler. pic.twitter.com/NybRUiAFZr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2022

“I love it,” she said. “I love the support.”

Courtney Cohen two-run single in first inning. ECR 2, Eagle Rock 0. pic.twitter.com/b1qhNyBCY3 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2022

El Camino Real went on to secure a 14-4, five-inning win over Eagle Rock. Pitcher Brooke DeSmet gave up one hit. Courtney Cohen had a two-run single in the first inning and finished with two hits. Sofia Fisher also had two hits.

The Royals advance to next Tuesday’s semifinals against another 17-time champion, San Pedro, which defeated Banning 8-1. San Pedro pitcher Lilly Gonzalez threw five scoreless innings. Madison Fao had four RBIs.

The other semifinal will match No. 6 Carson against No. 7 Kennedy. Carson defeated Birmingham 7-2. Kennedy upset No. 2-seeded Granada Hills 7-6. The Golden Cougars opened a 6-0 lead. Granada Hills tied the score, 6-6, but Kennedy went ahead in the top of the seventh.