Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Harvard-Westlake’s Thompson sisters are first prep athletes to sign with Nike for NIL

Harvard-Westlake soccer players Gisele and Alyssa Thompson with the Southern Section soccer plaque.
Harvard-Westlake soccer players Gisele and Alyssa Thompson have signed an NIL deal with Nike.
(Photo courtesy of Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The Thompson sisters from Studio City Harvard-Westlake, Alyssa and Gisele, are two of the best soccer players in America. Now they’ve become the first high school athletes to be signed by Nike for name, image and likeness representation.

The announcement was made Monday night at a dinner in Los Angeles.

Evan Sroka, managing partner of Everest Talent Management, is representing the sisters along with A&V Sports. He said Nike had signed them with a “multiyear” commitment involving monetary compensation.

Alyssa, a junior, and Gisele, a sophomore, helped their respective USA national soccer teams win competitions this year. Gisele started for the team that won the U-17 CONCACAF championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in May. Alyssa started for the U-20 team that won the CONCACAF gold medal in March in Santo Domingo. Alyssa also won the Division 3 100 meters on Saturday at the Southern Section track and field championships.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, center, joins Colorado athletic director Rick George in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sports

Commentary: In college sports’ new world of NIL pay, Pac-12 leaders sound old-fashioned

If the NCAA won’t properly handle situations where pay for play is dressed up as NIL, conferences will have to take the matter into their own hands.

They traveled to Nike’s headquarters in Oregon several weeks ago for a video to start their representation. Under CIF NIL rules, they are not allowed to represent Harvard-Westlake. Both are committed to Stanford and have worked with Stanford officials to maintain their NCAA eligibility, Sroka said.

Nike might be getting more than two Thompson sisters. There’s a third sister, 10-year-old Zoe, who is also a top soccer player.

Advertisement

“We’ll give it a few years,” Sroka said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement