MLB Draft: Two more Orange Lutheran players taken on Day 2

Orange Lutheran’s Eric Borba is one proud head coach. Two more former Lancers were taken on Day 2 of baseball’s amateur draft, making it 23 players drafted in Orange Lutheran history.

On Sunday, shortstop Mikey Romero was a first-round pick by the Red Sox. On Monday, UCLA pitcher Max Rajcic went in the sixth round to the Cardinals and catcher Caleb Ricketts from San Diego went to the Phillies in the seventh round. All three played high school baseball for the Lancers.

This is the latest wave of former Orange Lutheran players getting drafted because Borba’s son, Casey, a Texas commit who plays third base, could be selected in 2023.

UCLA coach John Savage will have to battle it out for shortstop signee Christopher Paciolla of Temecula Valley. He was a third-round selection (No. 86) of the Cubs.

Day 2 involved rounds three through 10. Day 3 on Tuesday will have rounds 11 through 20.

The fourth round produced five selections from Southern California. Former Etiwanda pitcher Marcus Johnson of Duke went No. 112 to the Marlins. Former Anaheim Canyon pitcher Troy Melton of San Diego State went No. 117 to the Tigers. Yucaipa third baseman Jacob Reimer went to the Mets at No. 119. Former Mira Costa pitcher Chase Meidroth of San Diego was taken at No. 129 by the Red Sox. Former Palm Desert shortstop Jordan Sprinkle of UC Santa Barbara went No. 131 to the White Sox.

In the fifth round, USC shortstop D’Andre Smith out of San Dimas was taken No. 149 by the Mets. Former Fontana Kaiser first baseman Ignacio Alvarez from Riverside City College went No. 155 to the Braves. Former Irvine Woodbridge pitcher Will Rudy from Cal Poly Pomona was selected No. 162 by the Brewers. The Dodgers selected former Irvine Beckman infielder Sean McClain of Arizona State with their fifth-round pick. He’s the younger brother of Reds prospect Matt McLain.

Standout pitcher Tyler Gough from Southern Section Division 1 champion JSerra, an Oregon State commit, went in the ninth round to the Mariners.