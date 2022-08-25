Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

Thursday, August 25th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Alhambra 35, Glendale 8

Beaumont 35, Riverside North 0

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 33, California Military 8

Burbank 34, Santa Fe 30

Capistrano Valley 21, Sunny Hills 7

Capistrano Valley Christian 42, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 9

Cathedral 39, Millikan 38

Charter Oak 38, Northview 24

Cypress 35, San Juan Hills 10

Eastvale Roosevelt 56, Corona 6

El Dorado 50, Fountain Valley 7

El Modena 38, Santa Ana 0

Esperanza 28, Walnut 20

Estancia 31, Loara 6

Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7

La Quinta 44, Carter 27

Lakewood 16, San Dimas 7

Newport Harbor 52, Marina 7

Norwalk 49, La Canada 28

Ontario 42, Sierra Vista 32

Orange Vista 39, Hillcrest 10

Fontana 54, Pacific 0

San Jacinto 62, Heritage 27

Serrano 49, Adelanto 12

Sonora 48, Rowland 7

South Torrance 51, Schurr 15

Temple City 54, Keppel 0

Village Christian 30, La Salle 20

Vista del Lago 41, Valley View 0

Woodbridge 37, Cerritos 19

INTERSECTIONAL

Desert Mirage 38, Calipatria 7

Duarte 19, View Park 6

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Desert Chapel 12, Cornerstone Christian 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement