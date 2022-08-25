High school football: Thursday’s scores
Thursday, August 25th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Alhambra 35, Glendale 8
Beaumont 35, Riverside North 0
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 33, California Military 8
Burbank 34, Santa Fe 30
Capistrano Valley 21, Sunny Hills 7
Capistrano Valley Christian 42, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 9
Cathedral 39, Millikan 38
Charter Oak 38, Northview 24
Cypress 35, San Juan Hills 10
Eastvale Roosevelt 56, Corona 6
El Dorado 50, Fountain Valley 7
El Modena 38, Santa Ana 0
Esperanza 28, Walnut 20
Estancia 31, Loara 6
Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7
La Quinta 44, Carter 27
Lakewood 16, San Dimas 7
Newport Harbor 52, Marina 7
Norwalk 49, La Canada 28
Ontario 42, Sierra Vista 32
Orange Vista 39, Hillcrest 10
Fontana 54, Pacific 0
San Jacinto 62, Heritage 27
Serrano 49, Adelanto 12
Sonora 48, Rowland 7
South Torrance 51, Schurr 15
Temple City 54, Keppel 0
Village Christian 30, La Salle 20
Vista del Lago 41, Valley View 0
Woodbridge 37, Cerritos 19
INTERSECTIONAL
Desert Mirage 38, Calipatria 7
Duarte 19, View Park 6
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Desert Chapel 12, Cornerstone Christian 6
