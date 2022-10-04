Marymount holds off Sierra Canyon in Mission League girls’ volleyball

In a rematch between two of the top high school girls’ volleyball programs in the state, Marymount dealt visiting Chatsworth Sierra Canyon its first-ever Mission League defeat, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16 on Tuesday.

“If I had a choice, I’d rather not play them — they’re that good,” Marymount coach Cari Klein said of the Trailblazers, who swept her Sailors by the closest margin possible, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23, in the opening round of league play Sept. 6 in Chatsworth.

That was Marymount’s first league stumble since a three-set loss at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in 2018. “But if it means it could tie up the league, then I guess I want to play them,” Klein said.

The defending Southern Section, SoCal regional and state champion Sailors were led by Dior Charles, Torrey Stafford and Kate Martin. Marymount won 14 straight Sunshine League titles from 2000 to 2013 — all under Klein — and has won one shared and six outright Mission League crowns.

Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, won 70 Gold Coast matches in a row before moving to the Mission League this season and was 6-0 in league before Tuesday’s setback.

No. 3 Marymount improved to 26-5 overall, 6-1 in league. Sierra Canyon dropped to 26-4, 6-1.

