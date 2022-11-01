Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football player Davis Cooper killed on Iowa highway

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame students and faculty were in mourning Tuesday after learning that Davis Cooper, who played football for the Knights last season and was a freshman player at Grinnell College, was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 80 near Altoona, Iowa.

Notre Dame’s football team held a meeting on Tuesday morning and players were informed of Cooper’s death. His brother is a sophomore on the team.

“It’s awful,” Notre Dame coach Joe McNab said. “He was a great kid, a good leader, super smart. Everyone on campus liked him.”

School counselors were made available. A school-wide Mass previously scheduled for All Saints’ Day will include a eulogy for Cooper.

Initial reports of the accident did not include a reason why Cooper was walking along the interstate.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker had 15 solo tackles and seven assists as well as 3.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks.

