Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame surges past Los Alamitos

Lino Mark of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame goes up to make a shot during a 100-69 win over Los Alamitos on Wednesday night.

Less than two minutes into the game against Los Alamitos on Wednesday night, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant went into full Dan Hurley mode, calling a timeout and benching four of his starters with his team trailing 7-2.

By the end of the first quarter, his team trailed by three points and Zachary White was fuming not only because he couldn’t find his missing jersey at home, but because Sargeant was dissatisfied with his effort.

Zachary White has intervened for Notre Dame. 8 points in second quarter. 34-31 Notre Dame over Los Alamitos. pic.twitter.com/cHmnkJv00m — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 5, 2024

“I was mad,” White said. “He said I wasn’t playing hard, so I wanted to prove him wrong.”

White proceeded to score five consecutive baskets in the second quarter to help Notre Dame obliterate the No. 10-ranked team in Southern California with a 31-9 surge. By the game’s conclusion, Notre Dame had won 100-69, leaving little doubt that the Knights, St. John Bosco, Harvard-Westlake and Eastvale Roosevelt are four teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the top teams early this season.

And Notre Dame (5-0) is still awaiting the return of Tyran Stokes, its All-American junior transfer student recovering from a wrist injury. He’s practicing but probably won’t be available to play until later this month. Lino Mark scored 24 points and Josiah Nance had 22 points. White finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and planned to search for his jersey. Samori Guyness had 19 points for Los Alamitos (3-2).

Advertisement

Loyola 69, Downey 54: Quincy Watson finished with 20 points for Loyola.

Viewpoint 63, St. Genevieve 23: Wesley Waddles had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Viewpoint.

Tesoro 66, Churchie 56: Nathan Draper had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Tesoro.

Malibu 78, Pilgrim 72: Dylan Goosen had 36 points in the overtime win.

Girls basketball

Ventura 70, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 43: Kailee Staniland scored 29 points for Ventura. Freshman Hamiley Arenas had 29 points for Notre Dame.