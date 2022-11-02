High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Laguna Beach 13, Redlands East Valley 7
Servite 9, Santa Barbara 3
Mira Costa 9, Alta Loma 8
Foothill 19, Los Osos 2
Orange Lutheran 18, Aliso Niguel 11
Palos Verdes 21, San Juan Hills 8
Long Beach Wilson 12, Santa Margarita 10
Corona del Mar 21, El Dorado 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Servite at #1 Laguna Beach
#4 Foothill at Mira Costa
Palos Verdes at #3 Orange Lutheran
#2 Corona del Mar at Long Beach Wilson
DIVISION 6
First round, Wednesday
Hemet 24, Pacific 2
Whitney 10, West Valley 7
Savanna 16, Sierra Vista 5
Tahquitz 12, Loara 9
Paramount 18, Edgewood 5
Summit 9, Liberty 8
Gahr 12, Arroyo Valley 11
Muir 23, Webb 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Whitney at #1 Hemet
#4 Tahquitz at Savanna
#3 Paramount at Summit
Gahr at #2 Muir
NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
