High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Water polo ball in a pool
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Laguna Beach 13, Redlands East Valley 7

Servite 9, Santa Barbara 3

Mira Costa 9, Alta Loma 8

Foothill 19, Los Osos 2

Orange Lutheran 18, Aliso Niguel 11

Palos Verdes 21, San Juan Hills 8

Long Beach Wilson 12, Santa Margarita 10

Corona del Mar 21, El Dorado 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Servite at #1 Laguna Beach

#4 Foothill at Mira Costa

Palos Verdes at #3 Orange Lutheran

#2 Corona del Mar at Long Beach Wilson

DIVISION 6

First round, Wednesday

Hemet 24, Pacific 2

Whitney 10, West Valley 7

Savanna 16, Sierra Vista 5

Tahquitz 12, Loara 9

Paramount 18, Edgewood 5

Summit 9, Liberty 8

Gahr 12, Arroyo Valley 11

Muir 23, Webb 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Whitney at #1 Hemet

#4 Tahquitz at Savanna

#3 Paramount at Summit

Gahr at #2 Muir

NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

