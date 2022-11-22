Prep sports roundup: Peyton White’s 31 points powers Crespi

Peyton White is finally back at full strength.

“That’s the first game I felt myself back,” the 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore said after scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Crespi‘s 57-36 win over El Camino Real at Calabasas in the Chaminade tournament on Tuesday night.

White, the son of Cal Lutheran coach Russell White, broke his leg in the off season, sidelining him for months. He’s been getting back into shape and looked the part. He missed just three shots and dominated inside. Crespi (2-0) faces a challenge from Shalhevet (3-0) on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Calabasas.

Brentwood 73, Santa Clara 24: James Olofson led Brentwood with 16 points.

Newbury Park 63, Ventura 39: Cooper Lucas finished with 33 points for Newbury Park.

Crenshaw 73, Morningside 34: The Cougars (3-0) stayed unbeaten. AJ Robinson and King Peterson each scored 23 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 61, Beaumont 47: Jerimiyah Smith led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Westlake 59, Golden Valley 41: Austin Maziasz had 20 points for Westlake.

St. Francis 61, Gahr 32: Point guard Jackson Mosley finished with 18 points for St. Francis.

Heritage Christian 86, Milken 41: Seven Bahati had 27 points for Heritage Christian.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Montgomery 62, Brentwood 51: Lev Feiman had 15 points for Brentwood.

Harvard-Westlake 56, Cathedral Catholic 49: Bella Spencer scored 17 points for Harvard-Westlake.

Culver City 55, Palisades 42: Alyssa Ramirez scored 16 points and Taylor Arnold added 10 points and 17 rebounds for Palisades.

Boys’ soccer

Viewpoint 6, Yeshiva 1: Neo Mishan scored four goals for Viewpoint.

