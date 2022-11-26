Young family tradition continues: Lex Young wins Division II state title

The legacy of the running Young brothers at Newbury Park High will be talked about for years and years.

First there was Nico, a two-time state cross-country champion and Gatorade national runner of the year.

On Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, his brothers, twins Lex and Leo, ran one-two in the state Division II final, with Lex prevailing in 14:27.9, an all-time best for Division II and third best in course history.

Leo finished in 14:38.4 and Newbury Park teammate Aaron Sahlman made it a sweep in 14:41.1. The Panthers won the Division II team championship, their fourth consecutive state title.

Temecula Great Oak won the boys’ Division I team title, edging San Clemente. Matthew Donis of Palmdale ran 14:51.3 to win the individual title.

Fresno Buchanan took the Division I girls team title, with Rancho Cucamonga coming in second.

In Division II girls, sophomore Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura won the individual title, running the fastest time of the day in 16:57.9

In Division III boys, sophomore Evan Noonan of Dana Hills raced to victory in 15:04.3

In Division IV boys, junior Emmanuel Perez of L.A. Cathedral won the individual title in 15:05.4. La Canada St. Francis took the team title, edging second-place Cathedral.

Payton Godsey of Westlake Village Oaks Christian became the first Lion in school history to win an individual title, running 17:00.1 to take the Division IV girls’ title by 27 seconds. Her father, Brian, used to be track and cross-country coach at Woodland Hills Taft. San Juan Capistrano JSerra won the team title.