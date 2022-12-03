Prep roundup: Oxnard’s Reese Widerburg makes nine threes in championship win
Ventura County’s No. 1 team in high school basketball this season could be Oxnard High, which won the Simi Valley tournament championship on Saturday by defeating previously unbeaten Crespi 58-39.
Reese Widerburg made nine three-point shots and finished with 37 points en route to MVP honors. Oxnard is 4-0. Joe Sterling scored 18 points for Crespi (8-1).
Harvard-Westlake 63, Rancho Christian 52: The Wolverines stayed unbeaten behind Trent Perry, who had 21 points and six assists. Jacob Huggins added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Narbonne 47, St. Monica 39: Marcus Adams Jr. continued his impressive performances by scoring 31 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.
Laguna Hills star Troy Leigber scores four touchdowns and rushes for 121 yards to lead Laguna Hills to a 35-28 regional bowl victory over Birmingham.
St. Bernard 68, Long Beach Poly 44: Tyler Rolison scored 18 points and freshman Tajh Ariza added 16 points for St. Bernard.
Village Christian 66, Oak Park 63: The Crusaders won their Rose City division. Immanuel Taylor was MVP. Thomas Luczak finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Paul VI 75, Mater Dei 47: The Monarchs were beaten in their final game in London. Che Brogan and Zack Davidson each scored 11 points.
St. John Bosco 93, Dos Pueblos 48: Elzie Harrington finished with 18 points and Jack Turner added 16 for the unbeaten Braves.
Thousand Oaks 92, Garces 34: The Lancers won the Morro Bay tournament championship behind MVP Elias Chin, who scored 27 points. Earlier the Lancers defeated Atascadero 92-34. Jacob Kjarval had 21 points and Chin 18.
Corona Centennial 95, San Ysidro 70: Mike Price scored 25 points, Aaron McBride 21 and Eric Feeny 17 points for No. 1 Centennial.
Loyola 48, Corona del Mar 39: The Cubs won the Artesia tournament title. Jonas de Krassel was MVP, scoring 12 points.
Birmingham 82, Damonte 57: Freshman Caleb Newton scored 18 points for the Patriots.
Bishop Alemany 69, Cleveland 62: The Warriors won their division of the Maranatha tournament. JD Wyatt scored 17 points for Cleveland.
Walnut 68, Damien 66: Malik Kouszam scored 34 points and was named tournament MVP in the Northview tournament for 7-0 Walnut. Nate Garcia had 27 points for Damien.
Rancho Cucamonga 54, Etiwanda 50: Shadale Knight delivered 21 points and seven assists in the championship game of the IE Classic.
Mira Costa 50, Rolling Hills Prep 49: Dylan Black scored 17 points to help Mira Costa (9-0) win its own tourney championship.
Northridge Academy 57, Lake Balboa Prep 33: Marquis Jiles had 22 points and 16 rebounds for Northridge.
Boys’ soccer
Cathedral 1, Loyola 0: Alexander Bastidas scored the decisive goal in the final minutes of the game.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.