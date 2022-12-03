Prep roundup: Oxnard’s Reese Widerburg makes nine threes in championship win

Ventura County’s No. 1 team in high school basketball this season could be Oxnard High, which won the Simi Valley tournament championship on Saturday by defeating previously unbeaten Crespi 58-39.

Reese Widerburg made nine three-point shots and finished with 37 points en route to MVP honors. Oxnard is 4-0. Joe Sterling scored 18 points for Crespi (8-1).

Harvard-Westlake 63, Rancho Christian 52: The Wolverines stayed unbeaten behind Trent Perry, who had 21 points and six assists. Jacob Huggins added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Narbonne 47, St. Monica 39: Marcus Adams Jr. continued his impressive performances by scoring 31 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

St. Bernard 68, Long Beach Poly 44: Tyler Rolison scored 18 points and freshman Tajh Ariza added 16 points for St. Bernard.

Village Christian 66, Oak Park 63: The Crusaders won their Rose City division. Immanuel Taylor was MVP. Thomas Luczak finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Paul VI 75, Mater Dei 47: The Monarchs were beaten in their final game in London. Che Brogan and Zack Davidson each scored 11 points.

St. John Bosco 93, Dos Pueblos 48: Elzie Harrington finished with 18 points and Jack Turner added 16 for the unbeaten Braves.

Thousand Oaks 92, Garces 34: The Lancers won the Morro Bay tournament championship behind MVP Elias Chin, who scored 27 points. Earlier the Lancers defeated Atascadero 92-34. Jacob Kjarval had 21 points and Chin 18.

Corona Centennial 95, San Ysidro 70: Mike Price scored 25 points, Aaron McBride 21 and Eric Feeny 17 points for No. 1 Centennial.

Loyola 48, Corona del Mar 39: The Cubs won the Artesia tournament title. Jonas de Krassel was MVP, scoring 12 points.

Birmingham 82, Damonte 57: Freshman Caleb Newton scored 18 points for the Patriots.

Bishop Alemany 69, Cleveland 62: The Warriors won their division of the Maranatha tournament. JD Wyatt scored 17 points for Cleveland.

Walnut 68, Damien 66: Malik Kouszam scored 34 points and was named tournament MVP in the Northview tournament for 7-0 Walnut. Nate Garcia had 27 points for Damien.

Rancho Cucamonga 54, Etiwanda 50: Shadale Knight delivered 21 points and seven assists in the championship game of the IE Classic.

Mira Costa 50, Rolling Hills Prep 49: Dylan Black scored 17 points to help Mira Costa (9-0) win its own tourney championship.

Northridge Academy 57, Lake Balboa Prep 33: Marquis Jiles had 22 points and 16 rebounds for Northridge.

Boys’ soccer

Incredible — with two minutes left, Cathedral’s Alexander Bastidas laces a goal to break a 0-0 tie. It’s Cathedral 1, Loyola 0 in boys’ soccer rivalry match. pic.twitter.com/AXKKrFEzFK — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 4, 2022

Cathedral 1, Loyola 0: Alexander Bastidas scored the decisive goal in the final minutes of the game.

