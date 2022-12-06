Advertisement
High School Sports

Crespi hires college assistant Brad Vonnahme as its new football coach

Brad Vonnahme is the new football coach at Crespi High. He was in charge of defensive quality control at Fresno State.
By Eric Sondheimer
The first of five open high school football coaching positions at Catholic schools in the Southland has been filled.

Crespi High announced on Tuesday night that it has hired 34-year-old Brad Vonnahme as its new coach. He comes from the college ranks. He was in charge of defensive quality control at Fresno State this past season.

Vonnahme has coached at Wayne State, Midland University, Hawaii, Utah State and Sioux Falls.

Crespi was 0-10 last season, so the school‘s decision to got outside of its alumni network means Vonnahme made a positive impression in the interview process to beat out several internal candidates.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

