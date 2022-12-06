Crespi hires college assistant Brad Vonnahme as its new football coach

The first of five open high school football coaching positions at Catholic schools in the Southland has been filled.

Crespi High announced on Tuesday night that it has hired 34-year-old Brad Vonnahme as its new coach. He comes from the college ranks. He was in charge of defensive quality control at Fresno State this past season.

Vonnahme has coached at Wayne State, Midland University, Hawaii, Utah State and Sioux Falls.

Crespi was 0-10 last season, so the school‘s decision to got outside of its alumni network means Vonnahme made a positive impression in the interview process to beat out several internal candidates.