High school basketball: Thursday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Anaheim Canyon 57, Los Osos 44
Annenberg 68, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 53
Arlington 64, Rialto 53
Aspire Ollin 46, Central City Value 23
Barstow 52, Silver Valley 47
Bernstein 59, Belmont 13
Bishop Amat 67, Temple City 51
Bolsa Grande 61, Century 44
Bravo 74, Elizabeth 55
CAMS 78, Hawthorne Math/Science 60
Compton 50, Pomona 47
Covina 79, Sierra Vista 56
CSDR 72, Sherman Indian 34
Da Vinci 65, Southlands Christian 23
Desert Hot Springs 41, Banning 40
Desert Mirage 61, Cathedral City 41
Duarte 40, Northview 39
East College Prep 46, Academia Avance 31
Elsinore 55, Pacific 17
Entrepreneur 45, Cornerstone Christian 35
Estancia 60, El Rancho 52
Garey 58, Rosemead 26
Hillcrest Christian 64, Foothill Tech 53
Hollywood 56, Los Angeles Kennedy 51
La Mirada 70, Rancho Cucamonga 51
Leadership Military 51, Rubidoux 41
Loma Linda Academy 72, River Springs Magnolia 31
Los Altos 64, Monrovia 54
Marquez 49, Maywood CES 31
Mayfair 70, Chino 61
Mesa Grande 66, Temecula River Springs 13
Mission Viejo 57, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 56
North Hollywood 68, Sherman Oaks CES 51
North Valley Military 48, Valley Oaks CES 25
Northridge 73, Valor 35
Palos Verdes 60, Salesian 50
Paramount 72, Animo Brown 30
Pioneer 86, Animo Leadership 45
Price 62, Environmental Charter 43
Rancho Verde 60, San Clemente 55
Riverside Prep 47, Colton 46
Roybal 73, Contreras 24
Santa Monica 64, Torrance 43
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 72, Brophy Prep 61
Sierra Canyon 93, Long Beach Jordan 50
South Torrance 70, Savanna 44
Sun Valley Magnet 75, Van Nuys Magnolia Science 30
Temescal Canyon 64, Liberty 44
Thacher 60, Rio Hondo Prep 28
Thousand Oaks 83, Morro Bay 19
Torres 80, Maywood 77
United Christian 58, Santa Ana Valley 48
University Prep Value 48, Collins 42
Valley Torah 89, Palmdale Aerospace 60
Valley View 49, Canyon Springs 46
Westlake 62, Royal 38
Westmark 67, San Fernando Valley Academy 30
Whitney 48, El Segundo 42
Xavier Prep 48, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 47
Yucca Valley 65, Twentynine Palms 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Academia Avance 44, East College Prep 20
AGBU 48, Archer 12
Alliance Stern 67, Animo De La Hoya 33
Bell Gardens 55, South El Monte 18
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 46, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 29
Bishop Diego 46, Thacher 26
Burbank Burroughs 29, Glendale 24
California Lutheran 45, La Sierra Academy 13
Canyon Country Canyon 52, Buena 41
Central City Value 37, Aspire Ollin 23
Charter Oak 58, Azusa 20
Chino 41, Gabrielino 32
Clovis 71, San Marcos 46
Crossroads 72, Da Vinci 29
Faith Baptist 42, Lancaster Desert Christian 31
Franklin 39, Mendez 30
Gladstone 30, La Puente 11
Godinez 49, El Toro 46
Highland 75, Lancaster 33
Katella 41, Rosemead 32
Keppel 60, Hawthorne 46
Knight 73, Littlerock 18
Marlborough 74, Bishop Amat 33
Maywood CES 44, Marquez 22
Middle College 26, Foshay 25
Orange Vista 53, Citrus Valley 28
Orangewood Academy 58, Northwood 37
Orcutt Academy 69, Coast Union 12
Panorama 38, Alliance Marine 36
Perris 45, Temecula Prep 38
Portola 63, Anaheim 38
Rosamond 58, Vasquez 16
Rosary 76, Yucaipa 38
Rowland 54, Mary Star 29
Sage Hill 59, Paramount 43
Samueli 66, Santa Ana Magnolia Science 14
San Clemente 49, Moreno Valley 45
San Gabriel 34, Arroyo 33
Santa Maria Righetti 57, Dos Pueblos 35
Savanna 31, St. Joseph 21
Sonora 46, La Canada 38
South Pasadena 37, Oak Hills 31
St. Margaret’s 39, Edison 38
Temescal Canyon 57, Vista del Lago 11
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 27, Annenberg 23
Van Nuys 53, Paraclete 26
Vaughn 40, Northridge 29
Villa Park 55, Trabuco Hills 35
West Torrance 66, Palos Verdes 24
Westlake 51, Ventura 21
Yucca Valley 70, Twentynine Palms 57
