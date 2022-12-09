Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Anaheim Canyon 57, Los Osos 44

Annenberg 68, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 53

Arlington 64, Rialto 53

Aspire Ollin 46, Central City Value 23

Barstow 52, Silver Valley 47

Bernstein 59, Belmont 13

Bishop Amat 67, Temple City 51

Bolsa Grande 61, Century 44

Bravo 74, Elizabeth 55

CAMS 78, Hawthorne Math/Science 60

Compton 50, Pomona 47

Covina 79, Sierra Vista 56

CSDR 72, Sherman Indian 34

Da Vinci 65, Southlands Christian 23

Desert Hot Springs 41, Banning 40

Desert Mirage 61, Cathedral City 41

Duarte 40, Northview 39

East College Prep 46, Academia Avance 31

Elsinore 55, Pacific 17

Entrepreneur 45, Cornerstone Christian 35

Estancia 60, El Rancho 52

Garey 58, Rosemead 26

Hillcrest Christian 64, Foothill Tech 53

Hollywood 56, Los Angeles Kennedy 51

La Mirada 70, Rancho Cucamonga 51

Leadership Military 51, Rubidoux 41

Loma Linda Academy 72, River Springs Magnolia 31

Los Altos 64, Monrovia 54

Marquez 49, Maywood CES 31

Mayfair 70, Chino 61

Mesa Grande 66, Temecula River Springs 13

Mission Viejo 57, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 56

North Hollywood 68, Sherman Oaks CES 51

North Valley Military 48, Valley Oaks CES 25

Northridge 73, Valor 35

Palos Verdes 60, Salesian 50

Paramount 72, Animo Brown 30

Pioneer 86, Animo Leadership 45

Price 62, Environmental Charter 43

Rancho Verde 60, San Clemente 55

Riverside Prep 47, Colton 46

Roybal 73, Contreras 24

Santa Monica 64, Torrance 43

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 72, Brophy Prep 61

Sierra Canyon 93, Long Beach Jordan 50

South Torrance 70, Savanna 44

Sun Valley Magnet 75, Van Nuys Magnolia Science 30

Temescal Canyon 64, Liberty 44

Thacher 60, Rio Hondo Prep 28

Thousand Oaks 83, Morro Bay 19

Torres 80, Maywood 77

United Christian 58, Santa Ana Valley 48

University Prep Value 48, Collins 42

Valley Torah 89, Palmdale Aerospace 60

Valley View 49, Canyon Springs 46

Westlake 62, Royal 38

Westmark 67, San Fernando Valley Academy 30

Whitney 48, El Segundo 42

Xavier Prep 48, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 47

Yucca Valley 65, Twentynine Palms 38

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Academia Avance 44, East College Prep 20

AGBU 48, Archer 12

Alliance Stern 67, Animo De La Hoya 33

Bell Gardens 55, South El Monte 18

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 46, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 29

Bishop Diego 46, Thacher 26

Burbank Burroughs 29, Glendale 24

California Lutheran 45, La Sierra Academy 13

Canyon Country Canyon 52, Buena 41

Central City Value 37, Aspire Ollin 23

Charter Oak 58, Azusa 20

Chino 41, Gabrielino 32

Clovis 71, San Marcos 46

Crossroads 72, Da Vinci 29

Faith Baptist 42, Lancaster Desert Christian 31

Franklin 39, Mendez 30

Gladstone 30, La Puente 11

Godinez 49, El Toro 46

Highland 75, Lancaster 33

Katella 41, Rosemead 32

Keppel 60, Hawthorne 46

Knight 73, Littlerock 18

Marlborough 74, Bishop Amat 33

Maywood CES 44, Marquez 22

Middle College 26, Foshay 25

Orange Vista 53, Citrus Valley 28

Orangewood Academy 58, Northwood 37

Orcutt Academy 69, Coast Union 12

Panorama 38, Alliance Marine 36

Perris 45, Temecula Prep 38

Portola 63, Anaheim 38

Rosamond 58, Vasquez 16

Rosary 76, Yucaipa 38

Rowland 54, Mary Star 29

Sage Hill 59, Paramount 43

Samueli 66, Santa Ana Magnolia Science 14

San Clemente 49, Moreno Valley 45

San Gabriel 34, Arroyo 33

Santa Maria Righetti 57, Dos Pueblos 35

Savanna 31, St. Joseph 21

Sonora 46, La Canada 38

South Pasadena 37, Oak Hills 31

St. Margaret’s 39, Edison 38

Temescal Canyon 57, Vista del Lago 11

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 27, Annenberg 23

Van Nuys 53, Paraclete 26

Vaughn 40, Northridge 29

Villa Park 55, Trabuco Hills 35

West Torrance 66, Palos Verdes 24

Westlake 51, Ventura 21

Yucca Valley 70, Twentynine Palms 57

