Speedster Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills finally met his match: back judge Antoine Cason
Mystery solved.
When Granada Hills High speedster Dijon Stanley took off on a 90-yard touchdown run in the City Section Division I championship game last month, video showed a back judge matching strides with Stanley.
It turns out that back judge was pretty fast himself during his playing days.
It was 36-year-old Antoine Cason, a former star defensive back at Los Alamitos High and Arizona who became a first-round NFL draft choice in 2008 and once was part of Arizona’s 4x100 relay team in track.
Stanley is the City Section champion in the 400 meters and headed to Utah on a football scholarship.
From 2008 to 2014, Cason played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.
So any high school football players who think they are fast, first you have to outrun the back judge.
