Crenshaw, Granada Hills lose CIF state football bowl games

The trip from Los Angeles on a chartered bus to San Francisco to play in the CIF Division 7-A state championship football bowl game went well for Crenshaw High. Unfortunately, the game itself was another story. The Cougars were beaten by San Francisco Lincoln 54-6 on Saturday afternoon at Kezar Stadium.

Lincoln coach Phil Ferrigno’s main concern about Crenshaw was quarterback Donce Lewis.

“That kid has a strong arm,” Ferrigno said. “Not in my wildest dreams this was going to happen.”

Fortunately his defense made early adjustments to win their second state title in three seasons.

Two top players for the Cougars (7-8) couldn’t make the trip because of illness, but coach Robert Garrett said his team that numbered 19 players fought hard. He is proud of what they accomplished, winning a City Section Division III championship and regional bowl game as the Cougars attempt to regain their status as a City power.

Most of Crenshaw’s players are underclassmen, giving Garrett hope for the future.

CRENSHAW!!! The circus catch that was tipped a few different times puts them on the board!! pic.twitter.com/l7lt3AMT1h — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) December 10, 2022

“On the way down here, we stopped to eat and I got positive reviews on the kids’ character,” Garrett said. “Even the officials complimented how well the kids behaved. Those are positive things beyond football and what we try to do about their mannerism and character.”

Makyi Douglas caught a touchdown pass for Crenshaw’s only score.

It was a rainy night in the Bay Area, with many of Southern California teams having difficulty against their Northern California hosts.

Granada Hills (12-3), the City Division I champion, completed its first pass of the season against San Marin in Novato in its 4-A championship game. But the Highlanders fell behind 25-8 at halftime and were beaten 32-8.

Dijon Stanley ended his high school career for the Highlanders with a two-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run. San Marin became one of the few opponents to contain Stanley, who came in averaging more than 12 yards per carry.

The comeback of the night belonged to Laguna Hills, which won the 3-A championship with a 28-27 victory over San Jose Bellarmine.

Laguna Hills rallied from a 27-7 halftime deficit to take a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard touchdown run by Troy Leigber. Laguna Hills finished 14-1.

In the 6-A final, Atascadero defeated San Gabriel 41-0.

In 4-AA, Irvine Northwood was beaten by Escalon 28-7.

In 5-AA, Pasadena Muir lost to Hughson 9-6