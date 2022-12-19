Advertisement
Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda remain No. 1 and No. 2 in top 20 girls’ basketball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda, both unbeaten, continue to lead the high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California produced by CalHiSports.com for The Times.

1. (1) Sierra Canyon 6-0

2. (2) Etiwanda 10-0

3. (3) Mater Dei 6-1

4. (5) Sage Hill 6-2

5. (NR) Los Osos 9-0

6. (4) Corona Santiago 8-4

7. (17) Hart 10-0

8. (15) Westchester 7-0

9. (6) Ontario Christian 8-2

10. (9) Brentwood 8-3

11. (10) Lynwood 4-3

12. (NR) Rosary 8-1

13. (13) Chaminade 7-4

14. (11) Windward 6-2

15. (20) San Juan Hills 12-1

16. (NR) Crescenta Valley 10-1

16. (NR) Orange Lutheran 9-2

17. (NR) La Salle 12-0

18. (NR) Sonora 10-1

19. (14) Canyon Country Canyon 8-1

20. (NR) Oxnard 8-2

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

