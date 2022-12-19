Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda remain No. 1 and No. 2 in top 20 girls’ basketball rankings
Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda, both unbeaten, continue to lead the high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings in Southern California produced by CalHiSports.com for The Times.
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 6-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 10-0
3. (3) Mater Dei 6-1
4. (5) Sage Hill 6-2
5. (NR) Los Osos 9-0
6. (4) Corona Santiago 8-4
7. (17) Hart 10-0
8. (15) Westchester 7-0
9. (6) Ontario Christian 8-2
10. (9) Brentwood 8-3
11. (10) Lynwood 4-3
12. (NR) Rosary 8-1
13. (13) Chaminade 7-4
14. (11) Windward 6-2
15. (20) San Juan Hills 12-1
16. (NR) Crescenta Valley 10-1
16. (NR) Orange Lutheran 9-2
17. (NR) La Salle 12-0
18. (NR) Sonora 10-1
19. (14) Canyon Country Canyon 8-1
20. (NR) Oxnard 8-2
