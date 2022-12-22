Prep basketball roundup: Sierra Canyon girls win Tarkanian Classic for 10-0 start

There’s no stopping the unbeaten girls’ basketball team from Sierra Canyon. The big question for 2023 will be can any team beat the 10-0 Trailblazers?

In Las Vegas, Sierra Canyon put an exclamation mark on its performance with a 73-33 win over Oklahoma City Putnam City West on Thursday in the championship game of the Tarkanian Classic. USC-bound Juju Watkins scored 31 points, Mackenly Randolph had 15 points and Izela Arenas added 12 points.

TOURNEY CHAMPIONS! After trailing most of the game, Brentwood wins 54-48 over Tempview, Ut. Gutsy performance. Now a week off from the gym! pic.twitter.com/BSFKNa1j1o — Charles Solomon (@CoachSolomon2) December 22, 2022

Brentwood 54, Tempview (Utah) 48: The Eagles won their divisional championship in Las Vegas. Levi Feiman and Payton Sugar each scored 14 points.

Mater Dei 65, Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) 55: Janessa Cotton scored 15 points to lead the Monarchs in a third-place game in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Granada Hills 57, Westlake 37: The Highlanders (9-3) received 19 points from Karma Perez in the Santa Barbara third-place game.

Boys’ basketball

Santa Margarita 51, Crossroads 40: MVP Rockwell Reynolds led the Eagles (13-1) to the championship of their division in Las Vegas.

Birmingham 61, St. Paul 59: Don’t look now but Narbonne might be getting some competition in the City Section after the Patriots improved to 6-2 and finished third in their tournament division. Naseef Lubowa scored 19 points, and Kory Blunt and Tyson Jackson each had 15. Football standout Peyton Waters is getting into shape and two transfer students become eligible Friday.

Brentwood 70, Juan Diego (Utah) 63: The Eagles won in overtime to take the consolation championship in Las Vegas. MJ Coleman scored 20 points and James Olofson had 15 points.

Cleveland 71, Faith Baptist 59: JD Wyatt finished with 25 points and Justin Rosenbaum had 19 points for the 6-8 Cavaliers.

JSerra 58, Desert Pines 34: Sebastian Rancik led the 11-1 Lions with 14 points.

Mater Dei 63, Faith Family (Texas) 61: The Monarchs received 31 points from Zach Davidson in the win in Las Vegas. Coach Gary McKnight was ejected in the first half after being assessed two technical fouls. Brady Karich scored the winning layup at the buzzer.