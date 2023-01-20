Prep basketball roundup: Fairfax and Birmingham prevail in City Section rivalry games

The search is on for teams to challenge Narbonne for City Section basketball supremacy this season, and two teams stepped forward Friday night to come away with victories in rivalry games.

Fairfax (12-9, 7-0), starting to show improvement after transfer Darius Carr became eligible, completed a Western League sweep of rival Westchester 67-56. Carr scored 28 points, and David Mack added 13.

Birmingham (14-6, 4-0), another young team, came away with an 81-77 overtime victory over Taft in a key West Valley League game. Naseef Lubowa finished with 22 points, and freshman Caleb Newton had 18.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the competition is growing to see which teams are seeded behind Narbonne in the City Section Open Division playoffs.

Narbonne 73, Rancho Dominguez 50: Marcus Adams Jr. scored 29 points as the Gauchos assumed control of the Marine League race.

Crenshaw 66, Dorsey 45: The Cougars improved to 19-2. Jeremiah Blackmon scored 22 points and AJ Robinson added 13 points.

Etiwanda 57, Damien 53: The Eagles used a frantic fourth-quarter rally to take over first place in the Baseline League. Amare Campbell scored 19 points.

Tyson Chandler and Tayshaun Prince at Compton Dominguez. pic.twitter.com/n3v2hnZhbA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 21, 2023

Dominguez 59, Downey 58: On the night Dominguez retired the jerseys of Tyson Chandler and Tayshaun Prince, the Dons rallied for the upset. Isaac Sowell had 23 points and 21 rounds, and Eric Banks Jr. scored 15 points.

Venice 51, LACES 41: Kenyon Alexander had 17 points for Venice.

St. John Bosco 73, Servite 45: The Braves improved to 21-3 overall and 6-0 in the Trinity League.

Mater Dei 62, JSerra 53: Freshman Brennon Martinson helped the Monarchs even their Trinity League record at 3-3 by scoring 26 points. Sophomore Owen Verna contributed 18 points. Aidan Fowler had 20 points for JSerra.

Orange Lutheran 54, Santa Margarita 52: Zion Paleo scored 21 points for Orange Lutheran.

St. Anthony 63, St. Paul 53: Tyler Small led St. Anthony with 20 points.

Saugus 69, Hart 58: Justin Perez paced the Centurions with 24 points.

West Ranch 75, Valencia 62: Mikah Ballew had 24 points for Valencia.

Agoura 55, Westlake 47: The Chargers picked up the Marmonte League win.

Oaks Christian 63, Newbury Park 59: Isayah Garcia came through with 28 points for Oaks Christian.

Simi Valley 61, Moorpark 43: Ryder Mjoen had 25 points for Simi Valley. Kyle Hoffer took two charging fouls, giving him 22 this season.

Oak Park 65, Royal 55: Isaiah Sherrard scored 22 points for Oak Park.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 93, Chaminade 66: Dusty Stromer had 24 points, Caleb Foster 22 and Mercy Miller 18 for the Knights.

Harvard-Westlake 72, Sierra Canyon 52: The Wolverines stayed unbeaten in the Mission League with a rout of Sierra Canyon, which was missing Bronny James and Isaiah Elohim. Brady Dunlap had 20 points.

Loyola 51, Crespi 48: Hugh Vandeweghe finished with 14 points for Loyola.

St. Francis 52, Bishop Alemany 37: Luke McGrath led a balanced attack with 12 points for St. Francis.

Marina boys’ basketball retiring the jerseys of Cherokee Parks, left, and Rich Branning, right, tonight. Center is former Marina coach Steve Popovich.

We’ve also had taped congrats from Digger Phelps and Coach K. @TheDailyPilot @AndrewTurnerTCN pic.twitter.com/Q4yMWNBQpj — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) January 21, 2023

Oxnard 76, Pacifica 27: The Yellowjackets are 20-2 and 8-0 in league play.

Calabasas 58, Thousand Oaks 55: The Coyotes handed Thousand Oaks its first league loss behind Gavin Murphy, who scored 26 points. Trent MacLean led Thousand Oaks with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Foothill 73, Brea 32: Carlo Billings scored 19 points for 22-2 Foothill.

Santa Monica 64, Peninsula 44: Jayden Xu had 15 points for Santa Monica.

Norco 69, Corona Santiago 51: Diego Saucedo finished with 26 points for Norco.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 85, Salesian 57: Tyrone Riley scored 28 points and Douglas Langford 19 for 20-4 St. Pius X.

Bishop Montgomery 80, Gardena Serra 50: The Knights stayed unbeaten in the Del Rey League. Christian Jones scored a career-high 27 points.

Walnut 67, Diamond Bar 59: Malik Khouzam finished with 22 points and Joby Barnes 18 for Walnut.

Girls’ basketball

Granada Hills 63, Cleveland 43: Marianne Boco had 18 points for the first-place Highlanders (17-4, 4-0) in a West Valley League game.

San Pedro 62, Carson 38: Noelani Raigans scored 23 points for San Pedro, which is 6-0 in the Marine League.