Juju Watkins scores career-high 45 points in Sierra Canyon victory

All-American Juju Watkins of Sierra Canyon put together one of her most efficient games ever Thursday night, scoring a career-high 45 points while getting 16 rebounds and eight assists in a 93-49 Mission League girls’ basketball victory over Bishop Alemany.

“She just didn’t miss,” coach Alicia Komaki said. “She scored from everywhere.”

Watkins, the No. 1-ranked high school basketball player in the nation from the class of 2023 and committed to USC, was playing in only her second game back from an ankle injury. She has led Sierra Canyon to a 23-0 record.

“This was her most efficient game,” Komaki said. “When she’s efficient, she’s super scary.”

Watkins scored on transitions, three-pointers, midrange jumpers and rebounds.

Sierra Canyon is headed to a No. 1 seeding for the Southern Section Open Division playoffs that begin in two weeks.