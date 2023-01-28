Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Friday’s scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Alliance Stern 41, Collins 30

Animo Brown 58, Alliance Health Services 49

Arcadia 44, Muir 39

Arlington 75, La Sierra 37

Camarillo 53, Royal 38

Cate 59, Villanova Prep 45

Compton Early College 80, Animo Leadership 45

Crenshaw 88, View Park 42

Culver City 71, Peninsula 69

Don Lugo 63, Chaffey 24

Dunn 81, Foothill Tech 76

Eagle Rock 72, Sotomayor 28

Eastside 51, Littlerock 46

Episcopal 35, Camino Nuevo 26

Esperanza 64, El Dorado 53

Etiwanda 70, Upland 48

Fairfax 105, Los Angeles University 63

Gabrielino 71, Arroyo 36

Gahr 77, Bellflower 41

Gardena 83, Carson 48

Garfield 74, Bell 53

Grand Terrace 78, Bloomington 49

Grant 86, Sun Valley Poly 29

Hillcrest 71, Patriot 21

Indian Springs 70, Jurupa Valley 50

Jefferson 70, Angelou 33

King/Drew 52, Washington 48

La Serna 81, Santa Fe 47

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 65, Heritage Christian 53

Leuzinger 70, Inglewood 48

Loara 60, Garden Grove Santiago 50

Los Alamitos 54, Fountain Valley 46

Los Angeles Jordan 55, Locke 54

Los Angeles Kennedy 63, Larchmont 51

Marquez 71, Animo De La Hoya 57

Mesa Grande 64, Honolulu Hawaiian Mission Academy 19

Mission Viejo 54, Aliso Niguel 49

Montclair 65, Baldwin Park 31

Murrieta Mesa 51, Chaparral 49

North Hollywood 64, Monroe 47

Ojai Valley 61, Westmark 47

Oxnard 74, Dos Pueblos 18

Palm Desert 73, Rancho Mirage 48

Pasadena 71, Burbank Burroughs 33

Port of Los Angeles 53, Harbor Teacher 40

Quartz Hill 63, Highland 51

Rancho Cucamonga 95, Chino Hills 69

Redlands Adventist 48, Watsonville Monterey Bay Academy 36

Rio Mesa 53, Oxnard Pacifica 31

Rowland 54, Los Altos 48

San Bernardino 80, Rubidoux 70

San Fernando 68, Canoga Park 47

San Gabriel Academy 54, Arlington (Texas) Newman International 48

Savanna 51, Magnolia 48

Silver Valley 76, Academy for Careers and Exploration 35

Sunny Hills 67, Buena Park 48

Sylmar 59, Van Nuys 45

Temecula Prep 61, Nuview Bridge 43

Tesoro 73, San Clemente 44

Venice 63, Palisades 54

Warren 57, Norwalk 49

Western 61, Century 31

Westminster La Quinta 62, Rancho Alamitos 50

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Adelanto 54, Granite Hills 22

Alliance Stern 34, Collins 30

Anaheim 78, Santa Ana Valley 16

Angelou 47, Jefferson 42

Animo Leadership 20, Compton Early College 12

Arcadia 62, Muir 13

Avalon 50, Western Christian 30

Birmingham 78, Chatsworth 45

Buena Park 54, Sunny Hills 41

Chino Hills 50, Rancho Cucamonga 45

Corona del Mar 54, Fountain Valley 46

Crenshaw 90, View Park 14

Crescenta Valley 71, Glendale 41

Diamond Bar 61, Hacienda Heights Wilson 17

El Camino Real 45, Cleveland 43

Etiwanda 68, Upland 12

Fairmont 47, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 38

Gabrielino 54, Arroyo 18

Garfield 62, Bell 31

Glendora 71, Colony 14

Godinez 37, Ocean View 35

Granada Hills 63, Taft 34

Great Oak 46, Murrieta Valley 45

Harbor Teacher 43, Fremont 21

Hart 73, West Ranch 39

Irvine 57, Laguna Hills 19

Kaiser 51, Colton 29

King/Drew 44, Washington 15

La Canada 51, Monrovia 30

La Quinta 44, Palm Springs 18

La Serna 47, Santa Fe 32

Legacy 50, Huntington Park 28

Liberty 51, Perris 14

Lincoln 27, Los Angeles Wilson 26

Lodi Academy 29, Newbury Park Adventist 28

Los Altos 72, Rowland 44

Los Angeles Kennedy 36, Larchmont 33

Los Angeles Marshall 52, Franklin 33

Los Angeles University 48, Fairfax 45

Mira Costa 79, Palos Verdes 32

Morningside 48, Beverly Hills 41

North Hollywood 60, Alliance Marine 20

Norwalk 71, Firebaugh 28

Oak Park 66, Moorpark 17

Palisades 40, Venice 14

Panorama 50, Reseda 43

Ramona 58,Norte Vista 28

Rancho Christian 86, JSerra 19

Rialto 64, Bloomington 14

Rio Hondo Prep 49, Burbank Providence 42

Sage Hill 65, Woodbridge 41

San Bernardino 56,Rubidoux 35

San Pedro 49, Narbonne 47

Santa Rosa Academy 58, California Military 37

Segerstrom 54, Garden Grove 14

Silver Valley 50, Academy for Careers and Exploration 42

Sonora 38, Troy 28

Summit 42, Fontana 22

University Prep Value 19, Academia Avance 18

Valencia 53, Golden Valley 21

Vasquez 45, Littlerock 22

Verdugo Hills 44, Chavez 15

Village Christian 77, Whittier Christian 19

Walnut 66, South Hills 38

Westchester 62, Los Angeles CES 41

Westminster 47,Katella 44

Whittier 50, El Rancho 39

Yorba Linda 45, Villa Park 39

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement