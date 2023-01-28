High school basketball: Friday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alliance Stern 41, Collins 30
Animo Brown 58, Alliance Health Services 49
Arcadia 44, Muir 39
Arlington 75, La Sierra 37
Camarillo 53, Royal 38
Cate 59, Villanova Prep 45
Compton Early College 80, Animo Leadership 45
Crenshaw 88, View Park 42
Culver City 71, Peninsula 69
Don Lugo 63, Chaffey 24
Dunn 81, Foothill Tech 76
Eagle Rock 72, Sotomayor 28
Eastside 51, Littlerock 46
Episcopal 35, Camino Nuevo 26
Esperanza 64, El Dorado 53
Etiwanda 70, Upland 48
Fairfax 105, Los Angeles University 63
Gabrielino 71, Arroyo 36
Gahr 77, Bellflower 41
Gardena 83, Carson 48
Garfield 74, Bell 53
Grand Terrace 78, Bloomington 49
Grant 86, Sun Valley Poly 29
Hillcrest 71, Patriot 21
Indian Springs 70, Jurupa Valley 50
Jefferson 70, Angelou 33
King/Drew 52, Washington 48
La Serna 81, Santa Fe 47
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 65, Heritage Christian 53
Leuzinger 70, Inglewood 48
Loara 60, Garden Grove Santiago 50
Los Alamitos 54, Fountain Valley 46
Los Angeles Jordan 55, Locke 54
Los Angeles Kennedy 63, Larchmont 51
Marquez 71, Animo De La Hoya 57
Mesa Grande 64, Honolulu Hawaiian Mission Academy 19
Mission Viejo 54, Aliso Niguel 49
Montclair 65, Baldwin Park 31
Murrieta Mesa 51, Chaparral 49
North Hollywood 64, Monroe 47
Ojai Valley 61, Westmark 47
Oxnard 74, Dos Pueblos 18
Palm Desert 73, Rancho Mirage 48
Pasadena 71, Burbank Burroughs 33
Port of Los Angeles 53, Harbor Teacher 40
Quartz Hill 63, Highland 51
Rancho Cucamonga 95, Chino Hills 69
Redlands Adventist 48, Watsonville Monterey Bay Academy 36
Rio Mesa 53, Oxnard Pacifica 31
Rowland 54, Los Altos 48
San Bernardino 80, Rubidoux 70
San Fernando 68, Canoga Park 47
San Gabriel Academy 54, Arlington (Texas) Newman International 48
Savanna 51, Magnolia 48
Silver Valley 76, Academy for Careers and Exploration 35
Sunny Hills 67, Buena Park 48
Sylmar 59, Van Nuys 45
Temecula Prep 61, Nuview Bridge 43
Tesoro 73, San Clemente 44
Venice 63, Palisades 54
Warren 57, Norwalk 49
Western 61, Century 31
Westminster La Quinta 62, Rancho Alamitos 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Adelanto 54, Granite Hills 22
Alliance Stern 34, Collins 30
Anaheim 78, Santa Ana Valley 16
Angelou 47, Jefferson 42
Animo Leadership 20, Compton Early College 12
Arcadia 62, Muir 13
Avalon 50, Western Christian 30
Birmingham 78, Chatsworth 45
Buena Park 54, Sunny Hills 41
Chino Hills 50, Rancho Cucamonga 45
Corona del Mar 54, Fountain Valley 46
Crenshaw 90, View Park 14
Crescenta Valley 71, Glendale 41
Diamond Bar 61, Hacienda Heights Wilson 17
El Camino Real 45, Cleveland 43
Etiwanda 68, Upland 12
Fairmont 47, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 38
Gabrielino 54, Arroyo 18
Garfield 62, Bell 31
Glendora 71, Colony 14
Godinez 37, Ocean View 35
Granada Hills 63, Taft 34
Great Oak 46, Murrieta Valley 45
Harbor Teacher 43, Fremont 21
Hart 73, West Ranch 39
Irvine 57, Laguna Hills 19
Kaiser 51, Colton 29
King/Drew 44, Washington 15
La Canada 51, Monrovia 30
La Quinta 44, Palm Springs 18
La Serna 47, Santa Fe 32
Legacy 50, Huntington Park 28
Liberty 51, Perris 14
Lincoln 27, Los Angeles Wilson 26
Lodi Academy 29, Newbury Park Adventist 28
Los Altos 72, Rowland 44
Los Angeles Kennedy 36, Larchmont 33
Los Angeles Marshall 52, Franklin 33
Los Angeles University 48, Fairfax 45
Mira Costa 79, Palos Verdes 32
Morningside 48, Beverly Hills 41
North Hollywood 60, Alliance Marine 20
Norwalk 71, Firebaugh 28
Oak Park 66, Moorpark 17
Palisades 40, Venice 14
Panorama 50, Reseda 43
Ramona 58,Norte Vista 28
Rancho Christian 86, JSerra 19
Rialto 64, Bloomington 14
Rio Hondo Prep 49, Burbank Providence 42
Sage Hill 65, Woodbridge 41
San Bernardino 56,Rubidoux 35
San Pedro 49, Narbonne 47
Santa Rosa Academy 58, California Military 37
Segerstrom 54, Garden Grove 14
Silver Valley 50, Academy for Careers and Exploration 42
Sonora 38, Troy 28
Summit 42, Fontana 22
University Prep Value 19, Academia Avance 18
Valencia 53, Golden Valley 21
Vasquez 45, Littlerock 22
Verdugo Hills 44, Chavez 15
Village Christian 77, Whittier Christian 19
Walnut 66, South Hills 38
Westchester 62, Los Angeles CES 41
Westminster 47,Katella 44
Whittier 50, El Rancho 39
Yorba Linda 45, Villa Park 39
