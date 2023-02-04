High school basketball: Friday scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 54, Victor Valley Christian 51
Animo Venice 56, Compton Centennial 49
Arroyo 53, El Monte 24
Aspire Ollin 64, Annenberg 58
Calabasas 67, Oaks Christian 53
Capistrano Valley 61, St. Margaret’s 51
Chino 50, Chaffey 47
Dominguez 89, Compton Early College 53
Don Lugo 64, Montclair 41
Eagle Rock 76, Franklin 41
Fairfax 54, Palisades 52
Faith Baptist 60, St. Monica Academy 59
Foothill Tech 64, Villanova Prep 53
Foshay 60, Animo South Los Angeles 54
Gabrielino 62, Mountain View 46
Granada Hills Kennedy 61, Canoga Park 35
Grand Terrace 77, Eisenhower 76
Hesperia Christian 57, Big Bear 56
Huntington Park 54, Bell 52
Indian Springs 74, Miller 48
Jurupa Valley 53, Rubidoux 45
Lakeview 60, North Valley Military 45
Locke 70, Port of Los Angeles 65
Los Altos 64, South Hills 54
Los Angeles 58, Manual Arts 54
Los Angeles CES 52, Los Angeles University 35
Los Angeles Leadership 35, Collins 31
Los Angeles Marshall 59, Lincoln 57
Los Angeles Wilson 61, Sotomayor 52
Math/Science 48, New West 40
Narbonne 93, Wilmngton Banning 22
North Hollywood 60, Sun Valley Poly 52
Northridge 57, Sherman Oaks CES 43
Paramount 60, Alliance Marine 27
Rancho Cucamonga 73, Upland 62
Rancho Dominguez 78, Carson 66
Rivera 72, Angelou 46
Salesian 74, Animo De La Hoya 27
San Fernando 69, Reseda 50
San Gabriel Academy 63, Rosemead 16
San Pedro 66, Gardena 56
South El Monte 55, Pasadena Marshall 46
Sylmar 74, Panorama 47
Tesoro 68, San Juan Hills 48
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 41, Animo Bunche 30
Valor 50, Discovery 43
Verdugo Hills 62, Monroe 44
Vista Murrieta 71, Murrieta Valley 64
West Adams 70, Jefferson 54
West Torrance 55, Torrance 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Alhambra 56, San Gabriel 52
Alliance Marine 41, University Prep Value 40
Arleta 64, Chavez 17
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 46, Nuview Bridge 20
Birmingham 75, Cleveland 33
California 37, El Rancho 35
California Lutheran 58, Anza Hamilton 28
Canyon Country Canyon 58, Saugus 45
Central City Value 22, Orthopaedic 13
Chino 67, Chaffey 26
Collins 31, Los Angeles Leadership 16
Community Charter 34, Lake Balboa 23
Crenshaw 58, King/Drew 56
Discovery 38, Valor 14
Don Lugo 38, Montclair 31
Downey Calvary Chapel 43, Workman 34
Eagle Rock 77, Franklin 23
El Monte 37, Arroyo 35
Faith Baptist 43, St. Monica Academy 20
Fremont 38, Girls’ Leadership 25
Garfield 55, Los Angeles Roosevelt 36
Granada Hills 77, El Camino Real 32
Granada Hills Kennedy 69, Canoga Park 10
Hart 53, Valencia 37
Huntington Park 38, Bell 33
King 52, Eastvale Roosevelt 39
Lakeview 38, North Valley Military 23
Los Altos 51, South Hills 31
Los Angeles CES 66, Los Angeles University 14
Los Angeles Hamilton 60, Venice 20
Los Angeles Marshall 47, Lincoln 36
Ontario Christian 90, Aquinas 32
Rolling Hills Prep 55, Downey 40
Rubidoux 42, Jurupa Valley 37
Sacred Heart 66, Alverno 22
San Fernando 90, Reseda 10
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 44, Trinity Classical 32
Santa Rosa Academy 39, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 29
Silverado 67, Barstow 38
St. Margaret’s 53, Capistrano Valley 10
Sun Valley Poly 66, North Hollywood 42
Sylmar 52, Panorama 30
Troy 48, Sunny Hills 42
Upland 35, Rancho Cucamonga 30
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 63, Animo Bunche 14
Village Christian 77, South Pasadena 50
Vista Murrieta 66, Murrieta Valley 52
Walnut 75, Hacienda Heights Wilson 35
Washington 63, Locke 14
Windward 67, Brentwood 57
