High School Sports

High school basketball: Friday scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 54, Victor Valley Christian 51

Animo Venice 56, Compton Centennial 49

Arroyo 53, El Monte 24

Aspire Ollin 64, Annenberg 58

Calabasas 67, Oaks Christian 53

Capistrano Valley 61, St. Margaret’s 51

Chino 50, Chaffey 47

Dominguez 89, Compton Early College 53

Don Lugo 64, Montclair 41

Eagle Rock 76, Franklin 41

Fairfax 54, Palisades 52

Faith Baptist 60, St. Monica Academy 59

Foothill Tech 64, Villanova Prep 53

Foshay 60, Animo South Los Angeles 54

Gabrielino 62, Mountain View 46

Granada Hills Kennedy 61, Canoga Park 35

Grand Terrace 77, Eisenhower 76

Hesperia Christian 57, Big Bear 56

Huntington Park 54, Bell 52

Indian Springs 74, Miller 48

Jurupa Valley 53, Rubidoux 45

Lakeview 60, North Valley Military 45

Locke 70, Port of Los Angeles 65

Los Altos 64, South Hills 54

Los Angeles 58, Manual Arts 54

Los Angeles CES 52, Los Angeles University 35

Los Angeles Leadership 35, Collins 31

Los Angeles Marshall 59, Lincoln 57

Los Angeles Wilson 61, Sotomayor 52

Math/Science 48, New West 40

Narbonne 93, Wilmngton Banning 22

North Hollywood 60, Sun Valley Poly 52

Northridge 57, Sherman Oaks CES 43

Paramount 60, Alliance Marine 27

Rancho Cucamonga 73, Upland 62

Rancho Dominguez 78, Carson 66

Rivera 72, Angelou 46

Salesian 74, Animo De La Hoya 27

San Fernando 69, Reseda 50

San Gabriel Academy 63, Rosemead 16

San Pedro 66, Gardena 56

South El Monte 55, Pasadena Marshall 46

Sylmar 74, Panorama 47

Tesoro 68, San Juan Hills 48

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 41, Animo Bunche 30

Valor 50, Discovery 43

Verdugo Hills 62, Monroe 44

Vista Murrieta 71, Murrieta Valley 64

West Adams 70, Jefferson 54

West Torrance 55, Torrance 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Alhambra 56, San Gabriel 52

Alliance Marine 41, University Prep Value 40

Arleta 64, Chavez 17

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 46, Nuview Bridge 20

Birmingham 75, Cleveland 33

California 37, El Rancho 35

California Lutheran 58, Anza Hamilton 28

Canyon Country Canyon 58, Saugus 45

Central City Value 22, Orthopaedic 13

Chino 67, Chaffey 26

Collins 31, Los Angeles Leadership 16

Community Charter 34, Lake Balboa 23

Crenshaw 58, King/Drew 56

Discovery 38, Valor 14

Don Lugo 38, Montclair 31

Downey Calvary Chapel 43, Workman 34

Eagle Rock 77, Franklin 23

El Monte 37, Arroyo 35

Faith Baptist 43, St. Monica Academy 20

Fremont 38, Girls’ Leadership 25

Garfield 55, Los Angeles Roosevelt 36

Granada Hills 77, El Camino Real 32

Granada Hills Kennedy 69, Canoga Park 10

Hart 53, Valencia 37

Huntington Park 38, Bell 33

King 52, Eastvale Roosevelt 39

Lakeview 38, North Valley Military 23

Los Altos 51, South Hills 31

Los Angeles CES 66, Los Angeles University 14

Los Angeles Hamilton 60, Venice 20

Los Angeles Marshall 47, Lincoln 36

Ontario Christian 90, Aquinas 32

Rolling Hills Prep 55, Downey 40

Rubidoux 42, Jurupa Valley 37

Sacred Heart 66, Alverno 22

San Fernando 90, Reseda 10

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 44, Trinity Classical 32

Santa Rosa Academy 39, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 29

Silverado 67, Barstow 38

St. Margaret’s 53, Capistrano Valley 10

Sun Valley Poly 66, North Hollywood 42

Sylmar 52, Panorama 30

Troy 48, Sunny Hills 42

Upland 35, Rancho Cucamonga 30

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 63, Animo Bunche 14

Village Christian 77, South Pasadena 50

Vista Murrieta 66, Murrieta Valley 52

Walnut 75, Hacienda Heights Wilson 35

Washington 63, Locke 14

Windward 67, Brentwood 57

