Corona Centennial dominant in big win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Corona Centennial’s boys’ basketball team is on an historic three-season run that shows no signs of being derailed.

With 6-foot-10 Devin Williams scoring half his points on dunks and 6-7 Aaron McBride flexing his muscles inside and outside, the Huskies (27-3) routed Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 83-63 on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 in their Southern Section Open Division playoff pool. They will face Torrance Bishop Montgomery at home on Friday night to decide a trip to the Honda Center on Feb. 25 after the Knights defeated Chatsworth Sierra Canyon 51-49.

In pool B, Santa Clarita West Ranch is the lone remaining unbeaten team following a 79-58 victory over Playa del Rey St. Bernard. No. 2-seeded Studio City Harvard-Westlake was upset by Bellflower St. John Bosco 62-55. Harvard-Westlake will host West Ranch on Friday night. If West Ranch wins, it goes to the Honda Center.

A West Ranch loss combined with a St. John Bosco victory over St. Bernard would send St. John Bosco to the final.

It’s going to be difficult for any team to deny the surging Huskies a third straight Open Division title when they execute the way they did Tuesday.

All five starters finished in double figures, led by Williams, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Price and Eric Freeny scored 17 points each, McBride had 15 and McDonald’s All-American Jared McCain had 14 points. Notre Dame (21-10) received 33 points from Caleb Foster, who scored all 17 of his team’s points in the fourth quarter.

Devin Williams dunk. Notre Dame has made five threes and leads 17-13. pic.twitter.com/soLqaesFaJ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2023

It was a helpless feeling for the Knights, who start five guards and were obliterated inside by Centennial’s big men.

“The easiest way to put them to sleep was to go inside,” said the UCLA-bound Williams.

And McCain was having no problems simply making passes to teammates instead of scoring.

“He’s the easiest superstar to coach,” Centennial coach Josh Giles said of the Duke-bound McCain.

“I know in these playoff games to see the matchups and get everybody involved,” McCain said.

Notre Dame made eight threes in the first half and was able to hang close, trailing 37-32 at halftime. Then the Huskies went on an 11-0 run at the outset of the third quarter, and it was curtain time.

“They’re well-coached and have guys who know their roles.”

The major upset of the night was pulled off by coach Matt Dunn and St. John Bosco at Harvard-Westlake. The Wolverines came in 29-1 but were outhustled in the final minutes by a young St. John Bosco team.

Sophomore Elzie Harrington led St. John Bosco with 22 points and freshman Brandon McCoy added 11 points.

In Division 1, Santa Ana Mater Dei pulled out a 46-44 road victory over North Hills Heritage Christian. Brandon Martinsen scored 15 points.

Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. of Lynwood set a state record for most points by a freshman with 1,065 this season.

He had 33 points in an 89-49 Division 5AA win over Apple Valley.