High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

BOYS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

OPEN DIVISION

FOURTH ROUND

Pool A

#5 Notre Dame 68, #1 Harvard-Westlake 61

#4 Santa Margarita 68, #9 La Mirada 61

#8 JSerra, bye

Pool B

#2 Eastvale Roosevelt 65, #6 Sierra Canyon 64

#3 St. John Bosco 69, #10 Heritage Christian 39

#7 Redondo Union, bye

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

#5 Los Alamitos 82, #9 Crean Lutheran 57

Santa Barbara vs. #2 Mira Costa, Saturday at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2AA

Orange County Pacifica Christian 72, #8 Corona Centennial 51

Fairmont Prep 53, #14 Riverside Poly 45

DIVISION 2A

#1 Canyon Country Canyon 55, Oak Park 48

St. Bonaventure 66, #14 Irvine 60

DIVISION 3AA

#12 Knight 58, Maranatha 56

#6 San Gabriel Academy at Sage Hill, Saturday at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3A

#4 Aquinas 62, Mark Keppel 38

#6 San Dimas 74, Norte Vista 65

DIVISION 4AA

Ramona 82, #1 Elsinore 80

Garden Grove Santiago 50, #2 Garden Grove Pacifica 43

DIVISION 4A

#4 California 80, Alhambra 62

#15 Citrus Hill 47, #6 Hacienda Heights Wilson 45

DIVISION 5AA

Kaiser 48, Sierra Vista 43

Diamond Ranch 74, La Puente 65

DIVISION 5A

Arroyo 60, #4 Saddleback 58

Rosemead 44, South El Monte 33

Note: Open Division 5th rd Feb. 25; Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

GIRLS

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

THIRD ROUND

Pool A

#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian

#8 Sage Hill at #5 Bishop Montgomery

Pool B

#3 Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda

#7 Fairmont Prep at #6 Windward

SEMIINALS

DIVISION 1

#8 Rancho Christian at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#3 Moreno Valley at #2 Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2AA

#8 Portola at Oak Park

#14 Palos Verdes at #2 North Torrance

DIVISION 2A

Rolling Hills Prep at #1 Burbank Burroughs

Oak Hills at #2 Rosary Academy

DIVISION 3AA

Mark Keppel at Chaparral

#10 Culver City at Cerritos

DIVISION 3A

El Toro at #9 Gahr

#14 Whitney at Cantwell Sacred Heart

DIVISION 4AA

#1 Savanna at #5 Tesoro

#2 Leuzinger at Gardena Serra

DIVISION 4A

University Prep at #8 La Mirada, 5:30 p.m.

#3 La Palma Kennedy at #15 Pilibos

DIVISION 5AA

#8 Hillcrest at # 5 Nordhoff, 6 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at #10 Santa Ana

DIVISION 5A

#13 Bolsa Grande at #9 Rosemead, 1 p.m.

Gabrielino at Pasadena Marshall

Note: Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

