High school basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and pairings
- Share via
-
BOYS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
OPEN DIVISION
FOURTH ROUND
Pool A
#5 Notre Dame 68, #1 Harvard-Westlake 61
#4 Santa Margarita 68, #9 La Mirada 61
#8 JSerra, bye
Pool B
#2 Eastvale Roosevelt 65, #6 Sierra Canyon 64
#3 St. John Bosco 69, #10 Heritage Christian 39
#7 Redondo Union, bye
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
#5 Los Alamitos 82, #9 Crean Lutheran 57
Santa Barbara vs. #2 Mira Costa, Saturday at 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2AA
Orange County Pacifica Christian 72, #8 Corona Centennial 51
Fairmont Prep 53, #14 Riverside Poly 45
DIVISION 2A
#1 Canyon Country Canyon 55, Oak Park 48
St. Bonaventure 66, #14 Irvine 60
DIVISION 3AA
#12 Knight 58, Maranatha 56
#6 San Gabriel Academy at Sage Hill, Saturday at 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3A
#4 Aquinas 62, Mark Keppel 38
#6 San Dimas 74, Norte Vista 65
DIVISION 4AA
Ramona 82, #1 Elsinore 80
Garden Grove Santiago 50, #2 Garden Grove Pacifica 43
DIVISION 4A
#4 California 80, Alhambra 62
#15 Citrus Hill 47, #6 Hacienda Heights Wilson 45
DIVISION 5AA
Kaiser 48, Sierra Vista 43
Diamond Ranch 74, La Puente 65
DIVISION 5A
Arroyo 60, #4 Saddleback 58
Rosemead 44, South El Monte 33
Note: Open Division 5th rd Feb. 25; Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
THIRD ROUND
Pool A
#4 Sierra Canyon at #1 Ontario Christian
#8 Sage Hill at #5 Bishop Montgomery
Pool B
#3 Mater Dei at #2 Etiwanda
#7 Fairmont Prep at #6 Windward
SEMIINALS
DIVISION 1
#8 Rancho Christian at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#3 Moreno Valley at #2 Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2AA
#8 Portola at Oak Park
#14 Palos Verdes at #2 North Torrance
DIVISION 2A
Rolling Hills Prep at #1 Burbank Burroughs
Oak Hills at #2 Rosary Academy
DIVISION 3AA
Mark Keppel at Chaparral
#10 Culver City at Cerritos
DIVISION 3A
El Toro at #9 Gahr
#14 Whitney at Cantwell Sacred Heart
DIVISION 4AA
#1 Savanna at #5 Tesoro
#2 Leuzinger at Gardena Serra
DIVISION 4A
University Prep at #8 La Mirada, 5:30 p.m.
#3 La Palma Kennedy at #15 Pilibos
DIVISION 5AA
#8 Hillcrest at # 5 Nordhoff, 6 p.m.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at #10 Santa Ana
DIVISION 5A
#13 Bolsa Grande at #9 Rosemead, 1 p.m.
Gabrielino at Pasadena Marshall
Note: Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.