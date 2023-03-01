High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores

SOFTBALL Academy for Academic Excellence 14, Hesperia 12 Beckman 15, Laguna Hills 0 JSerra 4, Chino Hills 3 La Quinta 10, Shadow Hills 0 Maranatha 14, Glendale 3 Norwalk 10, Sultana 0 Rio Hondo Prep 17, Pasadena Poly 0 Riverside Prep 12, Academy for Careers and Exploration 9 Santa Clarita Christian 17, Lucerne Valley 12 Silverado 16, Apple Valley 10 St. Paul 8, Bishop Montgomery 1 Trabuco Hills 1, Northwood 0 Twentynine Palms 21, Citrus Hill 6 United Christian 17, Silver Valley 5 University Prep 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8 West Torrance 12, King/Drew 0 Westminster La Quinta 13, Western 1 Wilmington Banning 5, Palos Verdes 4

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.