High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Apple Valley 17, Silverado 1
Century 5, Estancia 4
Corona del Mar 3, Newport Harbor 2
Dos Pueblos 2, Buena 1
Elsinore 8, Sultana 3
Harvard-Westlake 6, St. Francis 1
Long Beach Wilson 2, Mayfair 1
Ocean View 2, Sonora 0
Rancho Mirage 11, Palm Springs 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, University Prep 1
Riverside Poly 9, Paloma Valley 1
Shadow Hills 10, La Quinta 4
St. Anthony 7, Bishop Montgomery 1
St. John Bosco 2, Lakewood 1
Western 6, Whittier Christian 5
SOFTBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 14, Hesperia 12
Beckman 15, Laguna Hills 0
JSerra 4, Chino Hills 3
La Quinta 10, Shadow Hills 0
Maranatha 14, Glendale 3
Norwalk 10, Sultana 0
Rio Hondo Prep 17, Pasadena Poly 0
Riverside Prep 12, Academy for Careers and Exploration 9
Santa Clarita Christian 17, Lucerne Valley 12
Silverado 16, Apple Valley 10
St. Paul 8, Bishop Montgomery 1
Trabuco Hills 1, Northwood 0
Twentynine Palms 21, Citrus Hill 6
United Christian 17, Silver Valley 5
University Prep 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
West Torrance 12, King/Drew 0
Westminster La Quinta 13, Western 1
Wilmington Banning 5, Palos Verdes 4
