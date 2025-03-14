Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Friday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Animo De La Hoya 10, Locke 8
Mendez 12, Contreras 0
Southern Section
Arcadia 12, Pasadena 3
Ayala 9, Chino Hills 1
Burbank Burroughs 10, Hoover 0
Cornerstone Christian 16, California Lutheran 0
Crescenta Valley 16, Glendale 1
Crespi 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1
Desert Christian Academy 15, San Jacinto Leadership 5
Desert Hot Springs 11, Desert Mirage 1
Hesperia 13, Serrano 3
La Quinta 11, Palm Springs 0
Long Beach Wilson 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 2
Loyola 2, Sierra Canyon 1
Lucerne Valley 10, Grove 7
Millikan 13, Compton 0
Norwalk 13, Dominguez 2
Palm Desert 7, Rancho Mirage 5
Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Barstow 3
Sage Hill 3, Woodbridge 2
Servite 13, Tesoro 1
South Hills 11, Colony 1
Xavier Prep 1, Shadow Hills 0
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
California Lutheran 14, Cornerstone Christian 4
Canyon Crest Academy 7, Mayfield 3
Desert Mirage 22, Desert Hot Springs 20
Palm Desert 11, Rancho Mirage 10
Shadow Hills 24, Xavier Prep 0
St. Bonaventure 9, Cesar Chavez 2
Sunny Hills 11, Norwalk 1
Intersectional
Corona del Sol (AZ) 4, Riverside North 1
Flintridge Sacred Heart 15, La Jolla 2
Twentynine Palms 23, Calipatria 0
