Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

A Wilson baseball glove lies with a baseball in it on the field at PNC Park before a baseball game.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Friday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Animo De La Hoya 10, Locke 8

Mendez 12, Contreras 0

Southern Section

Arcadia 12, Pasadena 3

Ayala 9, Chino Hills 1

Burbank Burroughs 10, Hoover 0

Cornerstone Christian 16, California Lutheran 0

Crescenta Valley 16, Glendale 1

Crespi 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1

Desert Christian Academy 15, San Jacinto Leadership 5

Desert Hot Springs 11, Desert Mirage 1

Hesperia 13, Serrano 3

La Quinta 11, Palm Springs 0

Long Beach Wilson 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 2

Loyola 2, Sierra Canyon 1

Lucerne Valley 10, Grove 7

Millikan 13, Compton 0

Norwalk 13, Dominguez 2

Palm Desert 7, Rancho Mirage 5

Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Barstow 3

Sage Hill 3, Woodbridge 2

Servite 13, Tesoro 1

South Hills 11, Colony 1

Xavier Prep 1, Shadow Hills 0

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

California Lutheran 14, Cornerstone Christian 4

Canyon Crest Academy 7, Mayfield 3

Desert Mirage 22, Desert Hot Springs 20

Palm Desert 11, Rancho Mirage 10

Shadow Hills 24, Xavier Prep 0

St. Bonaventure 9, Cesar Chavez 2

Sunny Hills 11, Norwalk 1

Intersectional

Corona del Sol (AZ) 4, Riverside North 1

Flintridge Sacred Heart 15, La Jolla 2

Twentynine Palms 23, Calipatria 0

