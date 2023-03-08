Valencia left-hander Ricky Ojeda continues his mound domination with 19 strikeouts
Senior left-hander Ricky Ojeda, a UC Irvine commit, has had quite a two-week period for Valencia High.
Last week he threw a perfect game against Taft. On Wednesday in a Foothill League opener against Saugus, he struck out 19 and gave up one hit in a 7-0 victory over Saugus.
Ojeda throws in the low 90s with a nasty two-seam pitch. Lance Mittelman supplied the offense with three hits and four RBIs.
West Ranch 14, Canyon Country Canyon 1: Matthew Lloyd had four RBIs for West Ranch.
Chaminade 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3: The Eagles handed Notre Dame (7-1) its first defeat with a walk-off win on a hit batter with the bases loaded in the seventh. Justin Lee struck out 10 for Notre Dame.
Loyola 6, Harvard-Westlake 2: Augie Lopez had a first-inning grand slam for Loyola.
Sierra Canyon 8, Crespi 0: The Trailblazers (9-0-1, 4-0-1) took over sole possession of first place in the Mission League. Freshman Mikhal Johnson had a home run and three RBIs.
St. Francis 9, Bishop Alemany 3: Holden Deitch contributed three hits and Brody Ruyle added three RBIs for St. Francis.
Foothill 14, Anaheim Canyon 4: Tyler Hawkins had a three-run home run and Jack Mueller went three for three to lead Foothill.
Etiwanda 4, Northview 0: Dylan Goff struck out nine and walked nine in six shutout innings for Etiwanda.
Crean Lutheran 3, Trabuco Hills 2: James Derflinger had two RBIs for Crean Lutheran.
Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 0: Luke Matlock struck out 11 with no walks for Cypress. Abbrie Covarrubias and Gabe Cobian each had two hits.
San Dimas 5, Calabasas 2: The Coyotes dropped the nonleague game.
The 6-foot-7 Chris Downs strikes out five in relief for Hart during a victory over previously unbeaten Villa Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Camarillo 3, Oak Park 0: Boston Bateman struck out 13, walked none and allowed one hit for Camarillo.
Los Alamitos 2, San Juan Hills 0: Cole Tryba struck out 13, walked one and allowed three hits for Los Alamitos.
Capistrano Valley 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Owen Geiss allowed three hits with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Quartz Hill 11, Palmdale 5: Andrew Galindo had a double and triple for Quartz Hill.
Villa Park 8, Brea 2: Zach Brown struck out eight in six innings.
Softball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, Faith Baptist 1: Ella Parker had three hits, three RBIs and hit a home run, and Charley Tapia contributed three doubles and four RBIs for the Knights.
Corona Santiago 9, Esperanza 8: Alyson Stofilla, Reagan Kunkle, Ashleigh Mejia and Abigail Cruz all hit home runs for Santiago.
