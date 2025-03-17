Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Monday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Banning 4, Carson 0

Bell 10, South East 0

Garfield 10, South Gate 1

King/Drew 11, Mendez 1

Jefferson 15, Sotomayor 0

LA Leadership 4, Elizabeth 1

Lincoln 7, Santee 4

North Hollywood 7, Verdugo Hills 4

Poly 10, Kennedy 0

Roosevelt 4, Legacy 2

San Pedro 13, Narbonne 5

SOCES 10, Hollywood 1

Sun Valley Magnet 13, Bert Corona 0

Sylmar 13, San Fernando 1

Southern Section

Alta Loma 11, Don Lugo 8

Arcadia 6, Damien 4

Baldwin Park 4, Nogales 1

Banning 10, Desert Hot Springs 0

Buena 5, Oxnard 4

California 3, Santa Fe 0

Castaic 6, West Ranch 4

Cathedral City 13, Desert Mirage 1

Century 3, Savanna 1

Channel Islands 13, Nordhoff 2

CIMSA 17, Excelsior Charter 5

Coachella Valley 4, Beaumont 0

Corona 9, Norco 0

Corona Centennial 7, Corona Santiago 6

Downey 6, Cerritos 3

Fillmore 5, Carpinteria 2

Fullerton 3, Villa Park 2

Hemet 4, Patriot 3

Hesperia Christian 12, AAE 5

Irvine University 2, Capistrano Valley 0

Jurupa Valley 14, Rubidoux 0

Laguna Hills 6, Oxford Academy 0

Los Altos 4, Northview 4

Los Osos 12, Great Oak 5

Marina 5, Tesoro 0

Montebello 3, La Canada 2

Murrieta Valley 5, Sonora 2

Nuview Bridge 6, San Jacinto Leadership 5

Pioneer 14, Bell Gardens 4

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Adelanto 0

Redlands Adventist Academy 17, Desert Chapel 1

Redlands East Valley 21, Indian Springs 0

Redondo Union 9, West Torrance 0

Rialto 6, Carter 1

Riverside King 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 4

Rolling Hills Prep 18, Animo Leadership 3

Royal 14, Oak Park 2

San Marino 8, Monrovia 1

St. Bernard 1, South Torrance 0

Summit 10, Beckman 0

Temescal Canyon 11, San Jacinto 1

Temple City 4, South Pasadena 1

University Prep 11, Boron 1

Whitney 5, Compton 4

Intersectional

Aliso Niguel 7, Reed (NV) 1

Bishop Moore (FL) 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Chaparral 12, McQueen (NV) 6

Esperanza 5, Reno (NV) 4

Glendale 5, Maywood CES 4

Granada Hills 10, Newbury Park 2

Muir 10, Eagle Rock 0

Orange Lutheran 9, Centennial (NV) 0

Reed (NV) 2, Sonora 1

Reno 5, Grand Terrace 2

Spanish Springs 4, Sunny Hills 2

Spanish Springs 9, Whittier Christian 5

St. John Bosco 9, Liberty (NV) 2

Wiseburn Da Vinci 3, Venice 2

Yorba Linda 15, McQueen (NV) 7

SOFTBALL

City Section

Animo Watts 10, Animo Robinson 8

Lincoln 17, Santee 2

Marquez 13, South East 1

Mendez 19, Hollywood 7

Narbonne 3, Dorsey 2

Northridge Academy 27, Panorama 0

Port of LA 0, Verdugo Hills 0

Port of LA 10, Arleta 1

SOCES 18, Fulton 3

Southern Section

ACE 16, Samueli Academy 1

Aliso Niguel 6, Esperanza 2

Arcadia 0, Schurr 0

Bonita 12, Walnut 0

Canyon Springs 14, San Jacinto Valley Academy 1

Cathedral City 23, Desert Mirage 13

Cerritos 9, La Palma Kennedy 8

Chaminade 11, Oak Park 7

Colony 5, Corona 0

Crossroads 19, Immaculate Heart 9

Eastvale Roosevelt 21, Bishop Amat 1

Eisenhower 7, San Gorgonio 4

El Rancho 6, La Serna 5

El Segundo 3, West Torrance 2

Fontana 20, La Sierra 2

Garden Grove Santiago 10, Estancia 0

Garey 7, Montclair 4

Hesperia Christian 10, AAE 7

Immanuel Christian 26, Desert Christian 10

Jurupa Valley 11, Rubidoux 6

Lennox Academy 18, HMSA 8

Leuzinger 20, Beverly Hills 2

Los Altos 4, Simi Valley 2

Los Amigos 15, Orange 2

Mark Keppel 13, Gabrielino 1

Mission Viejo 10, San Clemente 1

Nuview Bridge 19, San Jacinto Leadership 9

Ocean View Christian 16, Victory Christian Academy 3

Paloma Valley 14, Chaparral 4

Placentia Valencia 16, Ocean View 0

Rancho Verde 7, San Jacinto 6

Ridgecrest Burroughs 11, Barstow 0

Riverside King 0, Gahr 0

Riverside Poly 3, Beaumont 1

Saddleback 18, Legacy College 4

Santa Paula 17, Channel Islands 2

Savanna 11, Western 0

Shadow Hills 13, Coachella Valley 1

Sultana 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Tahquitz 14, Santa Rosa Academy 4

Twentynine Palms 16, Big Bear 10

Ventura 6, Buena 5

West Torrance 7, Simi Valley 0

Yucca Valley 25, Xavier Prep 7

Intersectional

Firebaugh 30, Fremont 17

Hoover 17, Monroe 5

King/Drew 4, Bell Gardens 3

Quartz Hill 10, San Fernando 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 21, LA University 0

High School Sports

