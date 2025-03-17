Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Monday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Banning 4, Carson 0
Bell 10, South East 0
Garfield 10, South Gate 1
King/Drew 11, Mendez 1
Jefferson 15, Sotomayor 0
LA Leadership 4, Elizabeth 1
Lincoln 7, Santee 4
North Hollywood 7, Verdugo Hills 4
Poly 10, Kennedy 0
Roosevelt 4, Legacy 2
San Pedro 13, Narbonne 5
SOCES 10, Hollywood 1
Sun Valley Magnet 13, Bert Corona 0
Sylmar 13, San Fernando 1
Southern Section
Alta Loma 11, Don Lugo 8
Arcadia 6, Damien 4
Baldwin Park 4, Nogales 1
Banning 10, Desert Hot Springs 0
Buena 5, Oxnard 4
California 3, Santa Fe 0
Castaic 6, West Ranch 4
Cathedral City 13, Desert Mirage 1
Century 3, Savanna 1
Channel Islands 13, Nordhoff 2
CIMSA 17, Excelsior Charter 5
Coachella Valley 4, Beaumont 0
Corona 9, Norco 0
Corona Centennial 7, Corona Santiago 6
Downey 6, Cerritos 3
Fillmore 5, Carpinteria 2
Fullerton 3, Villa Park 2
Hemet 4, Patriot 3
Hesperia Christian 12, AAE 5
Irvine University 2, Capistrano Valley 0
Jurupa Valley 14, Rubidoux 0
Laguna Hills 6, Oxford Academy 0
Los Altos 4, Northview 4
Los Osos 12, Great Oak 5
Marina 5, Tesoro 0
Montebello 3, La Canada 2
Murrieta Valley 5, Sonora 2
Nuview Bridge 6, San Jacinto Leadership 5
Pioneer 14, Bell Gardens 4
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Adelanto 0
Redlands Adventist Academy 17, Desert Chapel 1
Redlands East Valley 21, Indian Springs 0
Redondo Union 9, West Torrance 0
Rialto 6, Carter 1
Riverside King 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 4
Rolling Hills Prep 18, Animo Leadership 3
Royal 14, Oak Park 2
San Marino 8, Monrovia 1
St. Bernard 1, South Torrance 0
Summit 10, Beckman 0
Temescal Canyon 11, San Jacinto 1
Temple City 4, South Pasadena 1
University Prep 11, Boron 1
Whitney 5, Compton 4
Intersectional
Aliso Niguel 7, Reed (NV) 1
Bishop Moore (FL) 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Chaparral 12, McQueen (NV) 6
Esperanza 5, Reno (NV) 4
Glendale 5, Maywood CES 4
Granada Hills 10, Newbury Park 2
Muir 10, Eagle Rock 0
Orange Lutheran 9, Centennial (NV) 0
Reed (NV) 2, Sonora 1
Reno 5, Grand Terrace 2
Spanish Springs 4, Sunny Hills 2
Spanish Springs 9, Whittier Christian 5
St. John Bosco 9, Liberty (NV) 2
Wiseburn Da Vinci 3, Venice 2
Yorba Linda 15, McQueen (NV) 7
SOFTBALL
City Section
Animo Watts 10, Animo Robinson 8
Lincoln 17, Santee 2
Marquez 13, South East 1
Mendez 19, Hollywood 7
Narbonne 3, Dorsey 2
Northridge Academy 27, Panorama 0
Port of LA 0, Verdugo Hills 0
Port of LA 10, Arleta 1
SOCES 18, Fulton 3
Southern Section
ACE 16, Samueli Academy 1
Aliso Niguel 6, Esperanza 2
Arcadia 0, Schurr 0
Bonita 12, Walnut 0
Canyon Springs 14, San Jacinto Valley Academy 1
Cathedral City 23, Desert Mirage 13
Cerritos 9, La Palma Kennedy 8
Chaminade 11, Oak Park 7
Colony 5, Corona 0
Crossroads 19, Immaculate Heart 9
Eastvale Roosevelt 21, Bishop Amat 1
Eisenhower 7, San Gorgonio 4
El Rancho 6, La Serna 5
El Segundo 3, West Torrance 2
Fontana 20, La Sierra 2
Garden Grove Santiago 10, Estancia 0
Garey 7, Montclair 4
Hesperia Christian 10, AAE 7
Immanuel Christian 26, Desert Christian 10
Jurupa Valley 11, Rubidoux 6
Lennox Academy 18, HMSA 8
Leuzinger 20, Beverly Hills 2
Los Altos 4, Simi Valley 2
Los Amigos 15, Orange 2
Mark Keppel 13, Gabrielino 1
Mission Viejo 10, San Clemente 1
Nuview Bridge 19, San Jacinto Leadership 9
Ocean View Christian 16, Victory Christian Academy 3
Paloma Valley 14, Chaparral 4
Placentia Valencia 16, Ocean View 0
Rancho Verde 7, San Jacinto 6
Ridgecrest Burroughs 11, Barstow 0
Riverside King 0, Gahr 0
Riverside Poly 3, Beaumont 1
Saddleback 18, Legacy College 4
Santa Paula 17, Channel Islands 2
Savanna 11, Western 0
Shadow Hills 13, Coachella Valley 1
Sultana 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Tahquitz 14, Santa Rosa Academy 4
Twentynine Palms 16, Big Bear 10
Ventura 6, Buena 5
West Torrance 7, Simi Valley 0
Yucca Valley 25, Xavier Prep 7
Intersectional
Firebaugh 30, Fremont 17
Hoover 17, Monroe 5
King/Drew 4, Bell Gardens 3
Quartz Hill 10, San Fernando 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 21, LA University 0
