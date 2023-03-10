State basketball: Shalhevet girls win Division IV championship

A year ago, Yalee Schwartz of Shalhevet High was wincing in pain at Golden 1 Center, tearing ligaments in her ankle in the first quarter of the Division V girls’ basketball state championship game that her team would lose to San Domenico.

Fast forward to Friday morning at Golden 1 Center. The same two teams were playing for the Division IV state championship and Schwartz again is in pain after getting poked in the left eye during the second quarter.

“You good?” coach Ryan Coleman asked.

Yalee Schwartz starts with five points. Shalhevet 5-0. pic.twitter.com/NfKkhy2pPH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 10, 2023

Schwartz wanted to know if her eye was red.

“It’s a beautiful color red that matches your hair,” Coleman said, causing Schwartz to laugh.

There was nothing but joy after Shalhevet defeated San Domenico 50-46 to win its first state championship. Schwartz finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, supported by Arielle Grossman, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Both were members of last year’s team.

Yalee Schwartz of Shalhevet 21 points and 13 rebounds. Junior. pic.twitter.com/qnYhtEF1Zp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 10, 2023

“We worked for 365 days to get back here,” Coleman said.

Schwartz said the team got its redemption. “I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

DIV champs. Shalhevet. The head coach wants to hug everyone. 50-46. pic.twitter.com/rj9UuN3xFb — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 10, 2023

The focus was on taking good shots. Shalhevet (26-2) took only nine from three-point range in the NBA arena. San Domenico attempted 65 shots, making only 16 and was seven for 31 from three-point range. Shalhevet had to overcome 24 turnovers while making just 14 of 28 free throws.

Summer Jenkins scored 15 points for San Domenico.