Norco is new No. 1 team in high school softball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball rankings for teams in Southern California.

Unbeaten Norco has taken over as the No. 1 team in this week’s high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com (with previous week’s ranking).

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.