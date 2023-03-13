Advertisement
High School Sports

Norco is new No. 1 team in high school softball rankings

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Unbeaten Norco has taken over as the No. 1 team in this week’s high school softball rankings produced for The Times by CalHiSports.com (with previous week’s ranking).

1. (2) Norco, 11-0

2. (3) Los Alamitos, 7-2

3. (1) Murrieta Mesa, 7-1-1

4. (4) Oaks Christian, 8-0-1

5. (5) Huntington Beach Marina, 12-1

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 6-4

7. (12) Moorpark, 9-0

8. (8) Beaumont, 6-1

9. (11) Garden Grove Pacifica, 7-3

10. (13) Villa Park, 11-3

11. (9) Santa Margarita, 9-2-1

12. (15) Millikan, 9-4

Junior Mike Figueroa of Birmingham allowed one hit in 7 innings, retiring 16 in a row, in a 4-1 nine-inning win over Hart.

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball rankings for teams in Southern California.

13. (16) Capistrano Valley, 5-0

14. (17) Riverside Poly, 11-0-1

15. (19) Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-3-1

16. (NR) Edison, 9-3

17. (NR) Torrance, 10-4

18. (7) Huntington Beach, 5-3

19. (20) Gahr, 7-4-1

20. (10) Esperanza, 8-2

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement