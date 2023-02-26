The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. JSERRA (2-0); Nine pitchers allowed one run in 14 innings (1)
2. GAHR (3-0-1); The Gladiators’ pitching is legit (3)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1-1); Sophomore Josiah Hartshorn hit big in Arizona (2)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-1); Begins league play against St. Francis (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0); Knights play Bishop Alemany in three-game series (6)
6. VILLA PARK (4-0); Gavin Grahovac is eight for 16 (7)
7. AQUINAS (3-1); Falcons’ pitching better than expected (8)
8. FOOTHILL (3-2); Showing it can beat top teams (NR)
9. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); Faces Orange Lutheran in league opener March 6 (5)
10. CORONA (3-1); Faces Foothill on Saturday (10)
11. CRESPI (5-0); Easton tournament champion (14)
12. LA MIRADA (3-1); Sophomore Donald Murray threw no-hitter (11)
13. NORCO (2-2); Sophomore Gavin Green is 2-0 (12)
14. ETIWANDA (2-2); Suffered consecutive shutouts to top teams (13)
15. CHAMINADE (3-0); Three-game series vs. Crespi (25)
16. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); Pitcher Mike Figueroa has been impressive (16)
17. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-3); The Oilers are starting slow (9)
18. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Hunter Billingsley has eight hits (NR)
19. BONITA (4-0); Justin Santiago has 25 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)
20. CALABASAS (4-1); Sophomore Matthew Witkow off to strong start (21)
21. SAN DIMAS (3-1); Lost to Bonita in tourney final (17)
22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); Finley Buckner is hitting .412 (18)
23. SOUTH HILLS (3-1); Faces Huntington Beach on Tuesday (19)
24. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Begins Mission League play this week (NR)
25. BECKMAN (3-0-1); Faces Laguna Hills on Saturday (23)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.