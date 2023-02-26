The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

21. SAN DIMAS (3-1); Lost to Bonita in tourney final (17)

20. CALABASAS (4-1); Sophomore Matthew Witkow off to strong start (21)

19. BONITA (4-0); Justin Santiago has 25 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)

18. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Hunter Billingsley has eight hits (NR)

17. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-3); The Oilers are starting slow (9)

16. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); Pitcher Mike Figueroa has been impressive (16)

8. FOOTHILL (3-2); Showing it can beat top teams (NR)

7. AQUINAS (3-1); Falcons’ pitching better than expected (8)

6. VILLA PARK (4-0); Gavin Grahovac is eight for 16 (7)

2. GAHR (3-0-1); The Gladiators’ pitching is legit (3)

1. JSERRA (2-0); Nine pitchers allowed one run in 14 innings (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Junior Mike Figueroa of Birmingham High has twice allowed no hits in 6 2/3 inning against Hart.

