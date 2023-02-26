Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Junior Mike Figueroa of Birmingham winds up to deliver a pitch.
Junior Mike Figueroa of Birmingham High has twice allowed no hits in 6 2/3 inning against Hart.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. JSERRA (2-0); Nine pitchers allowed one run in 14 innings (1)

2. GAHR (3-0-1); The Gladiators’ pitching is legit (3)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1-1); Sophomore Josiah Hartshorn hit big in Arizona (2)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-1); Begins league play against St. Francis (4)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-0); Knights play Bishop Alemany in three-game series (6)

6. VILLA PARK (4-0); Gavin Grahovac is eight for 16 (7)

7. AQUINAS (3-1); Falcons’ pitching better than expected (8)

8. FOOTHILL (3-2); Showing it can beat top teams (NR)

9. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); Faces Orange Lutheran in league opener March 6 (5)

10. CORONA (3-1); Faces Foothill on Saturday (10)

11. CRESPI (5-0); Easton tournament champion (14)

12. LA MIRADA (3-1); Sophomore Donald Murray threw no-hitter (11)

13. NORCO (2-2); Sophomore Gavin Green is 2-0 (12)

14. ETIWANDA (2-2); Suffered consecutive shutouts to top teams (13)

15. CHAMINADE (3-0); Three-game series vs. Crespi (25)

16. BIRMINGHAM (5-2); Pitcher Mike Figueroa has been impressive (16)

17. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-3); The Oilers are starting slow (9)

18. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Hunter Billingsley has eight hits (NR)

19. BONITA (4-0); Justin Santiago has 25 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)

20. CALABASAS (4-1); Sophomore Matthew Witkow off to strong start (21)

21. SAN DIMAS (3-1); Lost to Bonita in tourney final (17)

22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2); Finley Buckner is hitting .412 (18)

23. SOUTH HILLS (3-1); Faces Huntington Beach on Tuesday (19)

24. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Begins Mission League play this week (NR)

25. BECKMAN (3-0-1); Faces Laguna Hills on Saturday (23)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

