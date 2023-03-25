Rodrick Pleasant clocks a 21.88 in 200-meter win at Pasadena Games

Gardena Serra’s Rodrick Pleasant, left, and Brazil Neal, the defending state champions in the 200 and both heading to Oregon, posted the fastest times at the Pasadena Games.

The final high school track and field season for California state 100-meters record holder Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra has begun. Whenever he steps into the starting blocks this spring, people will pay attention.

He made an appearance Saturday at the Pasadena Games at South Pasadena, running the anchor leg for Serra’s 400-meter relay team, then cruising to a winning time of 21.88 seconds in his first outdoors 200. He and his classmate, Brazil Neal, both defending state champions in the 200 and each headed to Oregon, took a moment to pose and show off an “O” sign before winning their races. Neal took her 200 in 25.31.

Rodrick Pleasant opens with a 21.88 200 meters. pic.twitter.com/AeETEMMOZZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 25, 2023

Right now it’s all about getting into shape for the big races ahead. Pleasant will run in his first 100 of the year next Saturday at Trabuco Hills. Then he intends to be ready to give his all in the Arcadia Invitational on April 8 at Arcadia High. He has never won the 100 at Arcadia.

"FASTEST MAN ALERT!" — At the 77th annual Pasadena Games at South Pasadena HS, Extra Mile Timing had FAT cameras at the end of both straightaways to time @RodrickP16 on anchor leg of @SerraTrack 4x100 relay. His "Flying 100" split?.... ..... .... 9.51 seconds!! OHHHHH MYYYY! — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 25, 2023

Asked how badly he wants to win, Pleasant said, “Bad.”

There were other good performances. Roman Mendoza of Santa Margarita ran the fastest 300 hurdles time in the state this season, finishing in 37.91 despite almost taking a tumble.

Roman Mendoza of Santa Margarita runs fastest 300 hurdles time in state this year at Pasadena Games. 37.91. pic.twitter.com/9FgxzQGDGu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 25, 2023

“I thought I was done,” said Mendoza, who also had the fastest 110 high hurdles time of 14.70 on Saturday.

Junior Mia Holden of South Pasadena won the girls’ 300 hurdles in 44.18, took the 100 in 12.25 and also won the triple jump on Friday.

At the Simi Valley Invitational, Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills served noticed he might offer some competition to Pleasant in the 200 if he so chooses. Stanley, the defending City champion in the 400, won the 200 in a meet-record time of 20.97. Last week he ran 20.86, which is the top time in the state. In the 100 invitational, Stanley and teammate Jordan Coleman each was given a time of 10.61 seconds.

Davis Davis-Lyric of Upland won the 110 hurdles in 14.76. Sophomore Chase Hansen of Oaks Christian ran 48.59 to win the 400. Sophomore Adonyss Currie of Quartz Hill won the seeded 100 in 10.87.

Meet records were established in several girls’ races. Defending state champion Reign Redmond of Carson ran the 100 in a meet-record 11.72 seconds. Currie’s sister, Adonijah, was another standout. She set a meet record in the 200 at 24.58 Meagan Humphries of Castaic set a meet record in the long jump at 19-03. She also won the high jump at 5-7.